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Florida Matters Live & Local

Feeling the heat over ICE, Fluori-da a year later, it’s like a sauna out here, hail to the chef

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy WaltersClaire Macchiarola
Published July 1, 2026 at 2:25 PM EDT
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police car parked in street whe the words POLICE written on the door in gold with white background, the car hood is black
Jason Dearen
/
AP

Florida has embraced the Trump administration’s aggressive stance on immigration enforcement. But what happens when residents push back and ask local elected leaders to take a stand against it?

A reporter who’s been covering the issue will discuss how some officials are caught in the middle of the 287(g) pledges by police departments.

Also, it’s been a year since the state stopped adding fluoride to drinking water. Is the change affecting our dental hygiene?

Plus, an update on the heat dome scorching much of the country, and a taste of Tampa at the James Beard Awards.

A local immigration divide

(0:00) Florida has become the nation's leader in local law enforcement partnerships with federal immigration authorities. Residents are demanding answers while state officials push for more participation. Meantime, some local leaders find themselves caught in the middle. We discuss the political and community tensions behind the debate.

GUEST:

  • Laura Morel, Mother Jones reporter

Might as well be walkin’ on the sun

(15:36) A massive heat dome is gripping much of the country just ahead of the Fourth of July. Millions are under heat alerts. We find out whether Florida will feel the worst of the dangerous temperatures. We break down the forecast and the risks that come with it.

GUEST:

  • Megan Borowski, Florida Public Radio Emergency Network senior meteorologist

Words of mouth

(21:03) A year ago, Florida became one of two states to stop adding fluoride to public water supplies. Has anything changed? Are dentists seeing effects? Is it too soon to tell? A former president of the Florida Dental Association talks about the ban and what dental experts anticipate.

GUEST:

  • Dr. Jeff Ottley, Pensacola dentist

Beard tapped

(36:04) For the first time in more than three decades, a Tampa-area chef reached the James Beard Awards’ finalist round. He joins us to discuss the recognition, his acclaimed restaurant Rocca and what's next for the region’s growing culinary scene.

GUEST:

  • Bryce Bonsack, Rocca owner, executive chef and culinary director

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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalImmigrationWeatherCookingchefsICEFluoridedentist
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola