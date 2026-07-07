PTSA bridges a gap, a ‘woods to table’ chef, TPS ruling aftermath, tapping into dance

Public transportation is a big problem in the area. Inconsistent funding among the counties, no light rail and reduced services have made it source of contention, but the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is trying to make it a little easier across Tampa Bay.

Then, a local chef talks about his time on a deserted island for a spinoff of the Food Network’s “Chopped” series. Also, a member of the local Haitian community discusses the end of Temporary Protected Status.

Finally, we’ll take a spin around the Tampa Bay Tap Festival. Hint: It’s not about craft beer.

Recalculating route

(0:00) Getting across Tampa Bay just got a little more convenient. A new PSTA express bus route now runs between downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa International Airport. Turns out, riders have been asking for this service for years. The express lanes on the new Howard Frankland Bridge were a “critical piece” of the puzzle, "because a bus that's stuck in traffic isn't getting anywhere."

GUEST:



Darden Rice, Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority chief planning and community affairs officer

By hook or cook

(11:40) A local chef who goes by “Dreaded Fisherman” seems like a perfect fit for a reality TV series built around survival on a remote Caribbean island. He visits “Live & Local” to tell us about his experience on the Food Network spinoff “Chopped Castaways.” Can our "woods to table" chef separate himself in this cast of culinary artists?

GUEST:



Dwight Hudgins, Barbara’s Kitchen chef and co-owner

Ruling leaves lives in legal limbo

(20:18) Florida is home to more than half of the nation's Haitian immigrants, making a recent Supreme Court decision on Temporary Protected Status especially significant here. We examine what it means for the state’s Haitian community and economy. What options remain for those facing an uncertain future?

GUESTS:



Keto Nord Hodges, Haitian community advocate

Tachana Joseph, Florida Policy Institute senior policy analyst

Shim sham wow!

(35:19) Tap has a way of getting under your feet, provided your feet don’t get in the way. We explore the history behind the art form with a local dance coach, celebrate a decade of the Tampa Bay Tap Festival and hear why it's never too late to lace up a pair of tap shoes.

GUEST:

