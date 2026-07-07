© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

PTSA bridges a gap, a ‘woods to table’ chef, TPS ruling aftermath, tapping into dance

By Sky Lebron,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy WaltersClaire Macchiarola
Published July 7, 2026 at 2:05 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
a public bus with psta labels in two light shades of blue is moving on a bridge
Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority
PSTA says an express route from downtown St. Petersburg to Tampa International Airport has been one its most requested services. The recent opening of express lanes on the new Howard Frankland Bridge played a role in making it happen.

Public transportation is a big problem in the area, but the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is trying to make it a little easier to get across the bay – especially if you need to catch a flight in Tampa.

Public transportation is a big problem in the area. Inconsistent funding among the counties, no light rail and reduced services have made it source of contention, but the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is trying to make it a little easier across Tampa Bay.

Then, a local chef talks about his time on a deserted island for a spinoff of the Food Network’s “Chopped” series. Also, a member of the local Haitian community discusses the end of Temporary Protected Status.

Finally, we’ll take a spin around the Tampa Bay Tap Festival. Hint: It’s not about craft beer.

Recalculating route

(0:00) Getting across Tampa Bay just got a little more convenient. A new PSTA express bus route now runs between downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa International Airport. Turns out, riders have been asking for this service for years. The express lanes on the new Howard Frankland Bridge were a “critical piece” of the puzzle, "because a bus that's stuck in traffic isn't getting anywhere."

GUEST:

  • Darden Rice, Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority chief planning and community affairs officer

By hook or cook

(11:40) A local chef who goes by “Dreaded Fisherman” seems like a perfect fit for a reality TV series built around survival on a remote Caribbean island. He visits “Live & Local” to tell us about his experience on the Food Network spinoff “Chopped Castaways.” Can our "woods to table" chef separate himself in this cast of culinary artists?

GUEST:

  • Dwight Hudgins, Barbara’s Kitchen chef and co-owner

Ruling leaves lives in legal limbo

(20:18) Florida is home to more than half of the nation's Haitian immigrants, making a recent Supreme Court decision on Temporary Protected Status especially significant here. We examine what it means for the state’s Haitian community and economy. What options remain for those facing an uncertain future?

GUESTS:

  • Keto Nord Hodges, Haitian community advocate
  • Tachana Joseph, Florida Policy Institute senior policy analyst

Shim sham wow!

(35:19) Tap has a way of getting under your feet, provided your feet don’t get in the way. We explore the history behind the art form with a local dance coach, celebrate a decade of the Tampa Bay Tap Festival and hear why it's never too late to lace up a pair of tap shoes.

GUEST:

  • Ashlyn Bolton, dance instructor

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalPSTAdarden ricechefsDanceTPSHaitians
Sky Lebron
I’m a host for WUSF, primarily for our daily, five-minute podcast The Bay Blend. It’s a fun time, giving you the news, culture and events going on the in the Tampa Bay area while telling a couple jokes on the way (the jokes land like 50% of the time). I’m also the back-up host for Morning Edition and All Things Considered. I’m pretty much the Kyle Trask of WUSF, except I’ve actually been used in the last few years.
See stories by Sky Lebron
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola