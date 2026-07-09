Meet a snake charmer, breaking down the Surfside report, game over for PlayStation, dog beach

It’s time for the Florida Python Challenge, when novices and pros traipse the Everglades to hunt for the invasive species in the name of conservation. We’ve got last year’s winner to talk about what goes on during the event.

Plus, a new report is out on the Surfside condo building collapse. Hear more from someone who inspected the building before it fell. We also have news about the future of video games and a look at a floating food truck — or is it a food boat?

Slippery when threats

(0:00) Hundreds of hunters are gearing up for the annual Florida Python Challenge. We meet the reigning winner, a conservationist influencer who runs a private exotic animal rescue in Southwest Florida. She bagged 60 Burmese pythons to nab last year’s $10,000 prize – humanely, of course. She shares what it takes to track one of the state's most notorious invasive species.

GUEST:



Taylor Stanberry, "venomous snake relocator"

Lessons from Surfside

(11:48) Five years after the Champlain Towers South collapse, new federal findings shed light on what caused the disaster. A building safety engineer who inspected the building before it fell joins us to explain the report. He also explains what condo owners should know as Florida's stricter safety laws take effect.

GUEST:



Greg Batista, structural engineer and contractor

PlayStation’s disc-appearing act

(20:50) Sony's decision to go digital-only is sparking debate across the gaming world. Yep, PlayStation plans to stop releasing games on discs beginning in 2028. What will the move mean for ownership, preservation and the future of gaming? Is digital convenience worth giving up something you can hold?

GUEST:



John Carabello, manager of Tampa video game store R U Game?

Ross Scott, YouTuber and founder of the Stop Killing Games campaign

Brody Wooddell, former video game journalist

Glizzies on the Gulf

(35:48) Yearning for a hot dog without leaving the water? Because there’s nothing like a frank on the Florida surf, right? Along comes Weenies N’ Bikinis, a floating food boat with toasted buns to go. We talk with the founder about building a business that's making waves.

GUEST:

