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Florida Matters Live & Local

Meet a snake charmer, breaking down the Surfside report, game over for PlayStation, dog beach

By Sky Lebron,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy WaltersClaire Macchiarola
Published July 9, 2026 at 2:14 PM EDT
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blond haired woman holding up snake
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Taylor Stanberry bagged 60 pythons in 2025 to win the annual Florida Python Challenge in the Everglades.

It’s time for the Florida Python Challenge, when novices and pros traipse the Everglades to hunt for the invasive species in the name of conservation. We’ve got last year’s winner to talk about what goes on during the event.

Plus, a new report is out on the Surfside condo building collapse. Hear more from someone who inspected the building before it fell. We also have news about the future of video games and a look at a floating food truck — or is it a food boat?

Slippery when threats

(0:00) Hundreds of hunters are gearing up for the annual Florida Python Challenge. We meet the reigning winner, a conservationist influencer who runs a private exotic animal rescue in Southwest Florida. She bagged 60 Burmese pythons to nab last year’s $10,000 prize – humanely, of course. She shares what it takes to track one of the state's most notorious invasive species.

GUEST:

  • Taylor Stanberry, "venomous snake relocator"

Lessons from Surfside

(11:48) Five years after the Champlain Towers South collapse, new federal findings shed light on what caused the disaster. A building safety engineer who inspected the building before it fell joins us to explain the report. He also explains what condo owners should know as Florida's stricter safety laws take effect.

GUEST:

  • Greg Batista, structural engineer and contractor

PlayStation’s disc-appearing act

(20:50) Sony's decision to go digital-only is sparking debate across the gaming world. Yep, PlayStation plans to stop releasing games on discs beginning in 2028. What will the move mean for ownership, preservation and the future of gaming? Is digital convenience worth giving up something you can hold?

GUEST:

  • John Carabello, manager of Tampa video game store R U Game?
  • Ross Scott, YouTuber and founder of the Stop Killing Games campaign
  • Brody Wooddell, former video game journalist

Glizzies on the Gulf

(35:48) Yearning for a hot dog without leaving the water? Because there’s nothing like a frank on the Florida surf, right? Along comes Weenies N’ Bikinis, a floating food boat with toasted buns to go. We talk with the founder about building a business that's making waves.

GUEST:

  • Mei Wang, founder/owner of Weenies N’ Bikinis\

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalPython ChallengeSurfsideSurfside Building CollapseVideo GamesFood TrucksBeaches
Sky Lebron
I’m a host for WUSF, primarily for our daily, five-minute podcast The Bay Blend. It’s a fun time, giving you the news, culture and events going on the in the Tampa Bay area while telling a couple jokes on the way (the jokes land like 50% of the time). I’m also the back-up host for Morning Edition and All Things Considered. I’m pretty much the Kyle Trask of WUSF, except I’ve actually been used in the last few years.
See stories by Sky Lebron
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
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Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola