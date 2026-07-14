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Florida Matters Live & Local

Environmental update, star rescue, pooling your resources, making the grade (plus)

By Cathy Carter,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy WaltersClaire Macchiarola
Published July 14, 2026 at 1:52 PM EDT
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Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service
The invasive pasture mealybug was first discovered in Florida two months ago and has quickly spread across central and southern parts of the state.

From a proposed Polk County data center to an invasive pest threatening crops, environmental challenges are mounting across Florida. Let’s get some details on those environmental stories.

Then, NASA tries to rescue a sinking satellite and the many happenings at neighborhood pools.

What until you hear about this grad's GPA. And his plans for the future.

Nature’s challenges keep growing

(0:00) Residents are putting their feet down over plans to build massive AI data centers and pasture mealybugs are invading Florida farmland. At the same time, long-awaited restoration work is beginning on the Manatee River. With so much going on outdoors, our climate reporter opens her notebook to share some newsy enviro-talk.

GUEST:

  • Jessica Meszaros, WUSF reporter

Save our Swift

(12:04) No, this isn’t about the new Mrs. Travis Kelce, but it involves more stars than attended her wedding. NASA is working on an unusual rescue mission for a space telescope called the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory. Here’s how planners hope to boost the 20-year-old satellite into a higher orbit before it burns up in the atmosphere.

GUEST:

  • Brendan Byrne, Central Florida Public Media reporter and space podcaster

Water you waiting for?

(21:03) Public pools offer much more than relief from Florida's summer heat. They're where children learn lifesaving skills, families gather and communities connect. We talk with local aquatics leaders working behind the scenes to keep those pools safe and thriving.

GUESTS:

  • Louis Campanello, City of Tampa Aquatics Division
  • Dallas Thiesen, Florida Swimming Pool Association
  • Jade Benningfield, City of St. Petersburg Aquatics Administration

The smart money's on Vaibhav

(36:06) A Hillsborough County valedictorian didn't just earn top honors — he set a state record with an astonishing 11.99 weighted grade-point average. One more time: an 11.99 GPA! He made it a goal to reach the milestone just before the school district changed how GPAs are calculated. Next stop: Duke University to major in economics and public policy.

GUEST:

  • Vaibhav Bhaskar, Steinbrenner High School graduate (and future politician!)
  • Bhaskar Malayappan, Vaibhav’s father

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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalEnvironmentEducationNASASwimmingpool safety
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
See stories by Cathy Carter
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola