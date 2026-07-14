Environmental update, star rescue, pooling your resources, making the grade (plus)

From a proposed Polk County data center to an invasive pest threatening crops, environmental challenges are mounting across Florida. Let’s get some details on those environmental stories.

Then, NASA tries to rescue a sinking satellite and the many happenings at neighborhood pools.

What until you hear about this grad's GPA. And his plans for the future.

Nature’s challenges keep growing

(0:00) Residents are putting their feet down over plans to build massive AI data centers and pasture mealybugs are invading Florida farmland. At the same time, long-awaited restoration work is beginning on the Manatee River. With so much going on outdoors, our climate reporter opens her notebook to share some newsy enviro-talk.

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Jessica Meszaros, WUSF reporter

Save our Swift

(12:04) No, this isn’t about the new Mrs. Travis Kelce, but it involves more stars than attended her wedding. NASA is working on an unusual rescue mission for a space telescope called the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory. Here’s how planners hope to boost the 20-year-old satellite into a higher orbit before it burns up in the atmosphere.

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Brendan Byrne, Central Florida Public Media reporter and space podcaster

Water you waiting for?

(21:03) Public pools offer much more than relief from Florida's summer heat. They're where children learn lifesaving skills, families gather and communities connect. We talk with local aquatics leaders working behind the scenes to keep those pools safe and thriving.

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Louis Campanello, City of Tampa Aquatics Division

Dallas Thiesen, Florida Swimming Pool Association

Jade Benningfield, City of St. Petersburg Aquatics Administration

The smart money's on Vaibhav

(36:06) A Hillsborough County valedictorian didn't just earn top honors — he set a state record with an astonishing 11.99 weighted grade-point average. One more time: an 11.99 GPA! He made it a goal to reach the milestone just before the school district changed how GPAs are calculated. Next stop: Duke University to major in economics and public policy.

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