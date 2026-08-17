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Florida Matters Live & Local

Vindman challenges political headwinds, and USF nursing school's major expansion

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy Walters
Published August 17, 2026 at 1:47 PM EDT
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Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Alex Vindman talks about his campaign on "Florida Matters Live & Local" on Aug. 17, 2026.
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Alex Vindman talks about his campaign on "Florida Matters Live & Local" on Aug. 17, 2026.

Midterm elections can be tough for the party in power. In Florida, however, Democrats running for statewide office face uphill battles in a GOP-dominated state.

Alexander Vindman believes he can buck the trend. He’s running to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for U.S. Senate. He tells us why he’s running.

Also, the USF College of Nursing just opened a $33 million modern building expansion. The dean of nursing explains how this will help alleviate the state’s workforce shortage.

Finally, how a group of student volunteers helps preserve memories in a Lutz cemetery.

Vindman makes his case

(12:03) The retired Army lieutenant colonel is running for the U.S. Senate in Florida, seeking the Democratic nomination. He joins Florida Matters to talk about his campaign, the state’s political landscape, the war in Iran, affordability and how he plans to take on GOP incumbent Ashley Moody.

GUEST:

  • Alexander Vindman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate

USF expands nursing college

(20:39) The university just cut the ribbon on a $33 million building expansion aimed at training more nurses. It’s a product of the state’s plan to address a projected workforce shortage. The college’s dean shares her excitement about the grand opening and training nurses.

GUEST:

  • Usha Menon, dean of USF Health College of Nursing

Preserving a cemetery’s stories

(35:40) Young volunteers are becoming keepers of history at a 115-year-old cemetery in Lutz. Through the Florida Legacy Project, they’re researching people buried there and preserving headstone inscriptions before they wear away. The goal: a digital history to ensure lives aren’t forgotten.

GUEST:

  • Daylina Miller, WUSF reporter

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalAlexander Vindman2026 ElectionsUSF College of NursingNursing ShortageCemeteriesBlack Cemeteries
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters