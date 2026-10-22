How the World Series-bound Tampa Bay Rays play ball on and off the field

The Tampa Bay Rays begin play in the World Series on Friday. Before the first pitch, here’s a closer look at their yearlong renaissance on and off the field.

Money ball?

(0:00) Perhaps lost amid the fervor of the Rays playing in a World Series is the reality that pro sports are built on big finance and politics. The Rays’ new owners have donated millions to candidates this election cycle. A recent report examined who they supported and what it might mean for the team’s proposed Tampa stadium. Also, the little hurdles remaining in the stadium project.

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Nina Moske, Tampa Bay Times reporter

The comeback of the Rays

(21:04) Imagine, if you will, in the World Series, there are two small-market teams that play “small ball” seeking their first title. It’s not a Hollywood blockbuster, but there are plenty of backstories that seem like it. Here’s one: In 2025, Tropicana Field was an unusable dump after a hurricane, the Rays changed owners, and there was uncertainty about the team’s future. After a season of “sleeping on your friend’s couch,” the Trop is rocking and a big part of the team’s success. How did we get here?

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Mark Topkin, Tampa Bay Times reporter

Rick Vaughn, baseball historian

Stories that shape us

(36:08) A local hospital chaplain draws on a decade of experiences and his own difficult childhood in a new book, “We Are Made of Us”. He discusses family dynamics, the stories we inherit, the limits of caregiving and how confronting the past can help us understand ourselves and one another.

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