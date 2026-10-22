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Florida Matters Live & Local

How the World Series-bound Tampa Bay Rays play ball on and off the field

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach Sherman
Published October 22, 2026 at 1:26 PM EDT
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Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, talks to Rays managing partner/co-chair Patrick Zalupski, left, and Rays CEO Ken Babby before the home opener against the Chicago Cubs Monday, April 6, 2026.
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, talks to Rays managing partner/co-chair Patrick Zalupski, left, and Rays CEO Ken Babby before the home opener against the Chicago Cubs on Monday, April 6, 2026.

The Tampa Bay Rays begin play in the World Series on Friday. Before the first pitch, here’s a closer look at their yearlong renaissance on and off the field.

Money ball?

(0:00) Perhaps lost amid the fervor of the Rays playing in a World Series is the reality that pro sports are built on big finance and politics. The Rays’ new owners have donated millions to candidates this election cycle. A recent report examined who they supported and what it might mean for the team’s proposed Tampa stadium. Also, the little hurdles remaining in the stadium project.

GUEST:

  • Nina Moske, Tampa Bay Times reporter

The comeback of the Rays

(21:04) Imagine, if you will, in the World Series, there are two small-market teams that play “small ball” seeking their first title. It’s not a Hollywood blockbuster, but there are plenty of backstories that seem like it. Here’s one: In 2025, Tropicana Field was an unusable dump after a hurricane, the Rays changed owners, and there was uncertainty about the team’s future. After a season of “sleeping on your friend’s couch,” the Trop is rocking and a big part of the team’s success. How did we get here?

GUESTS:

  • Mark Topkin, Tampa Bay Times reporter
  • Rick Vaughn, baseball historian

Stories that shape us

(36:08) A local hospital chaplain draws on a decade of experiences and his own difficult childhood in a new book, “We Are Made of Us”. He discusses family dynamics, the stories we inherit, the limits of caregiving and how confronting the past can help us understand ourselves and one another.

GUEST:

  • J.S. Park, Tampa General Hospital chaplain

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalTampa Bay RaysWorld SeriesPatrick Zalupskipolitical contributionsRays StadiumTampa General HospitalChaplainsBooks
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman