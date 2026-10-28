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Florida Matters Live & Local

Spanning music genres – and Tampa Bay – to celebrate Public Radio Music Day

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach Sherman
Published October 28, 2026 at 2:04 PM EDT
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musical trio playing upright bass fiddle, mandolin and acoustic guitar in a radio studio performing
Warren Buchholz
/
WUSF
The Fil Pate Trio records bluegrass tunes at the WUSF performance studio in Tampa for Public Radio Music Day.

Special musical guests join the program for a celebration of Public Radio Music Day, and we hear live performances in bluegrass, classical, a fusion of jazz and hip-hop.

Some special guests join the program for a celebration of Public Radio Music Day.

We hear some live performances in bluegrass, classical, a fusion of jazz and hip-hop. And will hook up with our sister station Classical WSMR in Sarasota.

Public Radio Music Day is organized by the NoncomMusic Alliance – spreading the word about the role non-commercial stations play in the music industry.

This year’s theme is “sounds like home” reflecting how Americans feel about their local public radio music stations.

Bluegrass – Tampa style

(00:00) Mandolin player Fil Pate and his trio bring bluegrass to WUSF’s performance studio for a mix of traditional tunes and standards. You’ll wanna whistle “Sweet Georgia Brown” along with the Pate’s mandolin. Then, he talks about the music’s Appalachian roots, a newer generation of fans and the technique needed to play the instrument.

A Classical music connection

(20:45) Public Radio Music Day brings WUSF and sister station Classical WSMR together for a special simulcast. We join WSMR hosts Joe Goetz and Mark Michaud at the Sarasota Opera House to hear pianist Jesse Martins perform music by French Baroque composer Jean-Philippe Rameau and explore the music behind the performance.

three Black musicians on electric keyboard, drum kit and electric bass in a performance studio are playing a song.
Warren Buchholz
/
WUSF
Johnny Champagne (keyboards) and performers with the Cigar City Records, a Tampa Bay-based collective of musicians, give a sample of their hip-hop, jazz and Caribbean-influenced sounds for Public Media Radio Day in the WUSF performance studio in Tampa.

A toast to Champagne and Kingsley III

(27:35) Johnny Champagne and Kingsley III co-founded Cigar City Records, a collective of musicians, visual artists and other creatives. Champagne became absorbed by hip-hop as a teen and went on to become classically trained. The singer, rapper, pianist and producer talks about his influences, and we hear some hot samples from the collective.

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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalMusicClassical MusicSarasota Opera HouseWSMR
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman