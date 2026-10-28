Spanning music genres – and Tampa Bay – to celebrate Public Radio Music Day

Some special guests join the program for a celebration of Public Radio Music Day.

We hear some live performances in bluegrass, classical, a fusion of jazz and hip-hop. And will hook up with our sister station Classical WSMR in Sarasota.

Public Radio Music Day is organized by the NoncomMusic Alliance – spreading the word about the role non-commercial stations play in the music industry.

This year’s theme is “sounds like home” reflecting how Americans feel about their local public radio music stations.

Bluegrass – Tampa style

(00:00) Mandolin player Fil Pate and his trio bring bluegrass to WUSF’s performance studio for a mix of traditional tunes and standards. You’ll wanna whistle “Sweet Georgia Brown” along with the Pate’s mandolin. Then, he talks about the music’s Appalachian roots, a newer generation of fans and the technique needed to play the instrument.

A Classical music connection

(20:45) Public Radio Music Day brings WUSF and sister station Classical WSMR together for a special simulcast. We join WSMR hosts Joe Goetz and Mark Michaud at the Sarasota Opera House to hear pianist Jesse Martins perform music by French Baroque composer Jean-Philippe Rameau and explore the music behind the performance.

Warren Buchholz / WUSF Johnny Champagne (keyboards) and performers with the Cigar City Records, a Tampa Bay-based collective of musicians, give a sample of their hip-hop, jazz and Caribbean-influenced sounds for Public Media Radio Day in the WUSF performance studio in Tampa.

A toast to Champagne and Kingsley III

(27:35) Johnny Champagne and Kingsley III co-founded Cigar City Records, a collective of musicians, visual artists and other creatives. Champagne became absorbed by hip-hop as a teen and went on to become classically trained. The singer, rapper, pianist and producer talks about his influences, and we hear some hot samples from the collective.