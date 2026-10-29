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Florida Matters Live & Local

Manatee County at the crossroads of Florida's affordability, growth and development woes

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach Sherman
Published October 29, 2026 at 1:47 PM EDT
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outside facade of manatee performing arts center drop-off overhang by entrance
Manatee Performing Arts Center

"Florida Matters Live & Local" recently recorded in front of an audience at the Manatee Performing Arts Center in Bradenton to dig into issues affecting the state like affordability, growth and development.

"Florida Matters Live & Local" recently recorded in front of an audience at the Manatee Performing Arts Center in Bradenton to dig into issues affecting the state, like affordability, growth and development.

Why Bradenton?

Florida is undergoing profound changes, and Manatee County is at the crossroads. There's a tug-of-war over whether to develop rural land, and as the population grows, roads get more crowded and there's more demands on infrastructure.

Manatee is mirroring what other counties in Florida are going through.

As growth and development continue and prices tick up, what will residents have to give up? And how will leaders balancing the demands of a growing population and budgetary constraints?

The guests are:

  • Manatee County Commissioner George Cruz
  • Taylor Neighbors, CEO of the nonprofit Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness.
  • Michael Snipes, associate professor of economics at USF St. Petersburg.

Adding to the conversation are questions from the audience.

Here are a few highlights:

Kruse

Local incentives often favor housing for households earning up to 120% of area median income. Kruse argues they should focus more on lower-income residents.

Kruse says smaller homes, duplexes and tiny-home communities could expand housing options without the infrastructure impacts of large apartment complexes.

“We need to start building the bottom and let it funnel down,” Kruse said.

Neighbors

Neighbors says Manatee counted 931 people experiencing homelessness on one January night, but about 3,300 people experience homelessness over the course of a year.

Neighbors adds that people seeking help often face paperwork, eligibility hurdles and limited rental assistance. Even social services workers are struggling with housing costs.

“The world of social services, just to be rather blunt here, is convoluted,” Neighbors said.

Snipes

Snipes says rising housing prices reflect increased demand as people move to Florida, along with other cost pressures. Local governments have limited control over many of those forces.

Snipes says he opposes Amendment 3, warning that reduced tax revenue could mean less money for roads and other public services, adding to affordability challenges.

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Manatee CountyManatee County CommissionBradentonFlorida Matters Live & LocalAffordable HousingGrowthDevelopmenteconomics
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman