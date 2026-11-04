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2026 general election: Key results from across the greater Tampa Bay region
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Florida’s political landscape is still red, but the nation’s changes are out of the blue

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach Sherman
Published November 4, 2026 at 1:39 PM EST
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photos illustratoin of byron donalds, james uthmeier, ashley moody, donald trump, a red map of florida and a blue-colored us capitol
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A blue wave swept Democrats back into power on Capitol Hill during Tuesday’s midterms.

But in Florida’s statewide races, the wave stopped just short of purple.

The dust has barely settled, but we’ll try to unpack what just happened.

How do you feel about the voters’ choices in Florida? Byron Donalds will be governor, Ashley Moody narrowly turned back Angie Nixon and Amendment 3 passed.

"You got to hand it Angie Nixon," commented WUSF reporter Steve Newborn. "She was closer than people predicted or gave her credit for. But close doesn't mean anything in elections."

And what about the national landscape? We now have split government in D.C. with Democrats about to have majorities in Congress. And Texas — yes, Texas! — will have a Democratic senator and a Democrat Latina woman as governor.

"Florida's now the largest Republican state — Texas fell blue," says WUSF "Your Florida" reporter Douglas Soule. "It will be really interesting thing to consider how Florida now influences nationwide politics."

After politics, we talk tougher laws for drivers who flee law enforcement, a year after four people were run down in Ybor City by a man who was in a high-speed chase with troopers.

Finally, there’s a Pulitzer-winning play about a movie theater — and it’s being staged inside a movie theater.

GUESTS:

  • Tara Newsom, St. Petersburg College professor of social and behavioral science
  • Steve Newborn, WUSF reporter
  • Douglas Soule, WUSF’s “Your Florida” reporter
  • Abraham Albadawi, USF student and public safety advocate
  • Shana David-Massett, Sun-Ray Cinema co-owner and director of “The Flick”
  • Joseph Rodriguez, actor and cast member of “The Flick”

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalElectionsMidterm ElectionsU.S. CongressByron DonaldsAshley MoodyAngie NixonDavid JollyRon DeSantisFlorida LegislatureYbor CityPoliceLaw EnforcementCrimeArtsplays
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman