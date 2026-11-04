Florida’s political landscape is still red, but the nation’s changes are out of the blue

A blue wave swept Democrats back into power on Capitol Hill during Tuesday’s midterms.

But in Florida’s statewide races, the wave stopped just short of purple.

The dust has barely settled, but we’ll try to unpack what just happened.

How do you feel about the voters’ choices in Florida? Byron Donalds will be governor, Ashley Moody narrowly turned back Angie Nixon and Amendment 3 passed.

"You got to hand it Angie Nixon," commented WUSF reporter Steve Newborn. "She was closer than people predicted or gave her credit for. But close doesn't mean anything in elections."

And what about the national landscape? We now have split government in D.C. with Democrats about to have majorities in Congress. And Texas — yes, Texas! — will have a Democratic senator and a Democrat Latina woman as governor.

"Florida's now the largest Republican state — Texas fell blue," says WUSF "Your Florida" reporter Douglas Soule. "It will be really interesting thing to consider how Florida now influences nationwide politics."

After politics, we talk tougher laws for drivers who flee law enforcement, a year after four people were run down in Ybor City by a man who was in a high-speed chase with troopers.

Finally, there’s a Pulitzer-winning play about a movie theater — and it’s being staged inside a movie theater.

GUESTS: