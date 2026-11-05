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Florida Matters Live & Local

What USF’s rise in academics and research means for enrollment, and diving with a purpose

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach Sherman
Published November 5, 2026 at 1:26 PM EST
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Stephanie Harff, USF associate vice president of strategic enrollment management, and Prasant Mohapatra, the university's provost and executive vice president, were guests on "Florida Matters Live & Local" on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.
Quincy Walters
/
WUSF
Stephanie Harff, USF associate vice president of strategic enrollment management, and Prasant Mohapatra, the university's provost and executive vice president, were guests on "Florida Matters Live & Local" on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.

What kind of role does all that investment play when it comes to the overall success of the university and its students? Apparently quite a bit.

USF is becoming increasingly competitive.

The university is among the top research schools in the country and a member of the American Association of Universities, along with being a top 50 public university.

The school is gaining a reputation from its STEM program, especially with the rise of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine tower in downtown Tampa.

And it’s investing in on-campus infrastructure and athletics: building an football stadium and a 30-acre mixed-use development on the site of its old Claw golf course.

What kind of role does all that play when it comes to the overall success of the university?

Apparently quite a bit, according to our first guests from USF leadership: Stephanie Harff, who works with enrollment, and provost Prasant Mohapatra

Harff, an associate vice president of strategic enrollment management, says the applicant pool has been getting stronger over the past several years, with increases in grade-point averages and SAT scores.

“I’ve grown up with USF,” says Harff, who has worked for the university since graduating there 35 years ago.

She says the growth becomes evident when talking to “passionate” alumni who now have children applying to attend.

“Even they didn’t understand until their students started coming to admissions events and going on campus tours … how much USF has changed,” she tells host Matthew Peddie. “And they’re so proud of what we’ve become, and that makes them an even more passionate advocate.

Then, the show graduates to the arts.

First, we brush up on the annual SHINE mural festival, which kicks off in St. Petersburg this weekend. Then, we dive into a powerful new book, “Ocean of Bones,” about the quest to find a sunken slave ship near the Florida Keys and trace the survivors.

GUESTS:

  • Prasant Mohapatra, USF provost and executive vice president
  • Stephanie Harff, USF associate vice president of strategic enrollment management
  • Derek Donnelly, muralist
  • Helen French, St. Petersburg Arts Alliance executive director
  • David Kushner, author and Florida native
  • Ken Stewart, Diving With a Purpose
  • Kamau Sadiki, Diving With a Purpose lead instructor

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalUSFUniversity of South FloridaCollege AdmissionsSHINESHINE Mural FestivalMuralsDivingShipwreck
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman