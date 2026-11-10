© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Workers’ comp denied after classroom mold sickens teachers. Plus, Veterans Day reflections

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach Sherman
Published November 10, 2026 at 2:45 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
signage above admin entrance to bardmoore elementary school
Bardmoor Elementary
/
Facebook
Bardmoore Elementary School is at 8333 Magnolia Drive in Seminole.

Some teachers who reported breathing issues and sought medical care are at odds with a decision by the Pinellas County School District. The president of the teachers' union explains on "Florida Matters Live & Local."

Bardmoor Elementary School in Seminole has been dealing with mold, forcing students in at least four classes to change rooms. Parents were notified days later.

Some teachers have sought medical care for breathing issues and filed for workers’ comp, but the Pinellas County School District has denied the claims.

The county teachers’ union president is in the studio to discuss the issue.

There is never a bad time to reflect on the contributions of U.S. veterans and talk about their stories. So why not on the day before Veterans Day?

An ongoing project through the Library of Congress collects and preserves firsthand recollections of those who served going back to World War I.

We hear firsthand from Adm. Stephen Pullan (ret.), U.S. Coast Guard and Col. Roland J. Tiso (ret.), U.S. Army. Both are scheduled to speak at an annual ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park, 3602 U.S. 301, Tampa.

Finally, Tampa Theatre turns 100 this year. To celebrate, the historic showplace just underwent a facelift. The theater CEO brings us up to date and discusses plans for the next century.

GUESTS:

  • Tracey McConnell, Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association president.
  • Monica Mohindra, director of the Library of Congress Veterans History Project
  • Adm. Stephen Pullan (ret.), U.S. Coast Guard
  • Col. Roland J. Tiso (ret.), U.S. Army
  • George Levesque, Tampa Theatre CEO and president

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local TeachersTeachers UnionPinellas County School DistrictWorkers' CompensationMoldHealthcareVeterans' DayTampa TheatreFlorida Matters Live & Local
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman