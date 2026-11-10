Workers’ comp denied after classroom mold sickens teachers. Plus, Veterans Day reflections

Bardmoor Elementary School in Seminole has been dealing with mold, forcing students in at least four classes to change rooms. Parents were notified days later.

Some teachers have sought medical care for breathing issues and filed for workers’ comp, but the Pinellas County School District has denied the claims.

The county teachers’ union president is in the studio to discuss the issue.

There is never a bad time to reflect on the contributions of U.S. veterans and talk about their stories. So why not on the day before Veterans Day?

An ongoing project through the Library of Congress collects and preserves firsthand recollections of those who served going back to World War I.

We hear firsthand from Adm. Stephen Pullan (ret.), U.S. Coast Guard and Col. Roland J. Tiso (ret.), U.S. Army. Both are scheduled to speak at an annual ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park, 3602 U.S. 301, Tampa.

Finally, Tampa Theatre turns 100 this year. To celebrate, the historic showplace just underwent a facelift. The theater CEO brings us up to date and discusses plans for the next century.

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