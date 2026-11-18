Florida’s newly elected lawmakers are sworn in and ready to take the reins. The legislative session isn’t until March, but they’re already talking priorities.

On this episode of “Florida Matters Live & Local,” we look ahead as Tallahassee gets busy. Bringing some clarity is Douglas Soule, WUSF’s “Your Florida” political reporter based in Tallahassee.

Soule gives the rundown of new Senate President Jim Boyd, an insurance executive form Bradenton, and House Speaker Sam Garrison, an attorney from the Jacksonville area.

“These are names listeners are going to be hearing a lot of over the next two years,” Soule said.

Both gave speeches this week outlining their to-do list as committees begin to form and meet over the next few months.

“It might not come as a surprise that affordability was huge priority for both,” Soule said. "Obviously, prices are very high here in the state of Florida and nationwide for that matter.”

There is also urgency regarding artificial intelligence. During the last regular session, outgoing Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed an AI bill of rights that passed the Senate but not the House.

“Well, now you have Garrison, who heads the House, saying he’s creating a committee focused on AI opportunities and risk,” Soule said. “And he gave mention in his speech his huge concerns over that.”

Soule also offers discusses plans for enacting the Amendment 3 property tax measure, how Democrats feel after narrowing the Republican majority, and the Tampa Bay area’s leadership influence.

Also on the program:

Dengue distress: How did Hillsborough County become a breeding ground for the disease? Experts blame many factors, including a drought-resistant mosquito eggs and warming global temperatures.

Stinking ship: What happens when the voyage of a lifetime turns into a nightmare? We’ll talk a passenger whose plans evaporated when a cruise company ran out of money and left him stranded in Southeast Asia.

Mural victory: There’s a new documentary on St. Petersburg’s beautiful murals that has been screened at several film festival — and it’s headed to the Tampa Bay Underground Film Festival on Dec. 6. We talk to the filmmaker about his inspiration and the artists included.

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