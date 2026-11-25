As we all know, the joy of the holidays also comes with good amount of stress. Often, that tension carries over to the feast, when conversations can sometimes get fractious.

Whether it’s politics, the economy, sports, family dynamics, the slightest disagreement can get fraught before the cobbler is served.

“I think many people have a very Norman Rockwell-esque belief as they're walking into a holiday that it's just going to be this beautiful moment, and many people are disappointed when that doesn't happen, which can bring on depression and anxiety,” Clara Reynolds, CEO and president of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, tells “Florida Matters Live & Local.”

Reynolds and Bill Woodson, founder of Conversations Across the Aisle, joined the show with advice on finding common ground, and using strategies such as humor or excusing yourself to avoid escalation.

Both agreed that diners should plan ahead what topics are taboo.

“Know your own triggers,” said Woodson, whose CATA project organizes free meal workshops to help people practice engaging in challenging conversations.

“Know what are the things that might be said that might make you be highly reactive, because if you're reacting from an emotional place, that's probably not your best self, and it might be that you're that next thing that you say could be the thing that takes the whole conversation at the dinner table south.”

Also on “Florida Matters Live & Local”:

Lending hands: It’s the busy season for organizations working to help others in need. How are Tampa Bay's nonprofits faring in this economy? What are some ways you can assist?

Recipes for success: You can't have a big holiday without food, right? We'll talk about meal ideas, family traditions, drink options, tasty party ideas and more.

GUESTS: