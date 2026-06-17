One state senator, two endorsements: Rouson backs Crist and Welch for St. Pete mayor

State Sen. Darryl Rouson endorsed former Gov. Charlie Crist for St. Petersburg mayor just hours after incumbent Ken Welch announced Rouson’s endorsement for his reelection campaign.

“While I have not made my final decision for who I will be voting for mayor, I believe Charlie Crist meets the threshold to lead our city. Let me be clear that I’m not withdrawing my endorsement of my friend Ken Welch, but I believe that both Ken and Charlie should make it out of the primary, and that is why I’m adding an endorsement of Charlie Crist,” Rouson wrote in an email.

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While Rouson is not retracting his Welch endorsement, his decision to endorse both leading candidates surprised political observers, with some characterizing the move as a betrayal. However, Rousson has historically supported Welch and Crist; this is simply the first time they have run against each other for the same office.

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Rouson wrote, “I have known Charlie for decades and have seen firsthand his integrity and dedication to public service. I have always supported Charlie in his various elections, and he has always included me, respected the concerns of my constituents, and provided access and responsiveness. He has allowed me a voice by appointing me to transition teams and commissions.

“Throughout his career, Charlie has demonstrated leadership with compassion and integrity, and has always put people before politics. Those qualities have earned my lifelong respect and admiration, and that is why I believe he too would make an outstanding mayor for our city.”

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In response to Rouson’s announcement, Welch told the Catalyst: “I respect Sen. Rouson and appreciate his friendship. But elections are about choices. I’m proud of the record we’ve built together over the last four years, and I believe the results we’ve delivered for St. Petersburg speak for themselves. I’ll continue focusing on the work, and I’ll let others explain their endorsements.”

Welch’s campaign political action committee Chair Adrienne Bogan added, “We appreciate Sen. Rouson’s longstanding support for Mayor Ken Welch and his recognition of the results this administration has delivered for the people of St. Petersburg. At the end of the day, this campaign is about the future of St. Petersburg and the record of progress that residents have seen under Mayor Welch’s leadership.”

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Political consultant Barry Edwards offered a different perspective.

“If anyone knows Darryl, he has been pretty transparent,” Edwards said. “Darryl doesn’t get involved in these political chess moves. That’s why he’s been so effective in Tallahassee, because he doesn’t question motivations, he questions judgment.”

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Edwards, who has worked with Rouson for more than a decade, suggested that the senator’s decision to throw his hat into both rings is not a sign of duplicity but of even-mindedness. By lending the weight of his reputation to both candidates, Edwards said, Rouson is effectively acknowledging the strengths of the two most prominent contenders while leaving the ultimate decision to voters.

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Candidate choice could become especially important in this election cycle. Unlike most municipal elections, St. Petersburg’s mayoral race will coincide with a gubernatorial election, a factor Edwards said could significantly increase turnout.

“Half the people who are going to vote have never voted in a municipal election,” he said.

As for whom Rouson will ultimately support in the general election, Edwards said the senator’s record suggests he will make his intentions known before casting his ballot.