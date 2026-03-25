USF names Alabama's Kristy Curry as the new women's head basketball coach

Alabama women's head basketball coach Kristy Curry is trading in her crimson red gear and heading south to become a Bull.

The University of South Florida announced Tuesday that the SEC veteran will be the new women's head basketball coach.

She comes to Tampa after leading Alabama's program for the last 13 seasons — guiding the Crimson Tide to the coveted NCAA Tournament in five of the last six seasons. The team has also posted 20-win seasons each of the last five years, according to a university release.

This season, Alabama went 24-11 and, as the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament, fell by a point (69-68) to No. 3 seed Louisville in the second round.

USF said Curry has had 27 "highly successful seasons" as a collegiate head coach. The Bulls will be her fourth program. Her previous head coaching experience includes Purdue (1999-2006), Texas Tech (2006-13) and Alabama (2013-26).

Athletics CEO Rob Higgins said Curry has been a proven winner at the highest levels with head coaching success across Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC.

"She has guided her teams to the NCAA championship game and built an exceptional resume that includes 16 20-win seasons and 21 postseason appearances over 27 years as a head coach," Higgins said. "I'm incredibly excited about the future of South Florida women's basketball under her leadership."

She's led three different teams to the NCAA Tournament and five of her Alabama players were selected in the WNBA Draft. Sarah Ashlee Barker (9th) and Aaliyah Nye (13th) were picked in the first round of the 2025 draft and Zaay Green was a third-round pick. Also, Brittany Davis was selected in 2023 and Jasmine Walker in 2021. According to a release, Walker became the second first-round pick in program history and the first Alabama player to be drafted since 1999.

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Curry is a Louisiana native and a 1988 graduate of Northeast Louisiana University. She started her career as a high school coach before working her way up in the collegiate ranks. She's one of 10 coaches in women's basketball history to record 100 wins or more at three different programs.

In a prepared statement, Curry thanked Higgins, adding that she looks forward to building on the Bulls' legacy.

"A strong foundation is in place, and I look forward to building on it as we pursue conference championships and NCAA Tournament success," Curry said. "Rob and the University's commitment to competing at the highest level — along with the clear vision and alignment at USF — are truly exceptional. I can't wait to meet Bulls Nation and experience a rocking Yuengling Center."

This news comes as the Bulls lost in the American Conference quarterfinal earlier this month. They went 20-13 this season under interim coach Michele Woods-Baxter. She has been the associate head coach since 2008. But she then took over in October — days before the first game — when longtime coach Jose Fernandez left to lead the WNBA's Dallas Wings.

A national search for the role was announced less than two weeks ago. At the time, Higgins said Woods-Baxter would be under consideration for the position. In the announcement about Curry, Higgins thanked Woods-Baxter for her nearly two decades of service to USF.

"She has meant so much to this program and this community, and I know I speak for all of Bulls Nation in expressing our deep gratitude," Higgins said about Woods-Baxter. "Michele and her staff led with unwavering passion, integrity, and class, and their commitment through the 2025–26 season will have a lasting impact on everyone connected to South Florida women's basketball."

WUSF's Rick Mayer contributed to this report.