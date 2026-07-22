From branding to brewing, USF has its first official beer

In recent years, Florida has become a destination for craft beer enthusiasts looking for a bit of sunshine with their bubbly.

In 2015, the industry came to the University of South Florida, where Joe Askren, a professor in the MUMA College of Business and program director for USF’s Brewing Arts Certificate program, was teaching a three-credit elective called “Intro to Beer Science.”

That year, 3 Daughters Brewing and Green Bench Brewing came to him on the USF St. Petersburg campus to collaborate on a new pipeline of students into craft brewing careers.

“They, along with at the time Frank Biafora, the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, they put together a program, and it's great. It's taught by industry experts,” Askren told WUSF’s Cathy Carter in a recent conversation on "Florida Matters Live & Local."

And so the USF Brewing Arts program was, well, brewed.

The 24-week online certificate program currently offers two courses per year, which start in February and August, and coursework covers the entire process of brewing, from the base ingredients to the science and business of craft beer.

"It's all taught by industry professionals, and by that I mean brewery owners, head brewers, microbiologists, anthropologists, chemists,” Askren said.

It’s followed by hands-on training in a brewery to apply students’ new knowledge.

Earlier this year, Mastry's Brewing Co. in St. Petersburg released the first official USF-branded beer.

Mastry’s Brewing Co. / Via USF Communications & Marketing The crisp and smooth pilsner can be purchased at Mastry's St. Pete Beach location or at retailers near USF’s three campuses.

“We have USF legal approval,” Askren said. "It's packaged and has the USF logo on it ... It’s pretty early, but it's making its way into different stores in and around St. Pete and Tampa."

The “St. Pete Pilsner,” described as a crisp, smooth pilsner with light herbal and floral notes layered over a clean, grainy malt base, was developed by the brewery and a USF alum who works at there helped create it.

“We are very community-focused, which is why this was a natural partnership,” said USF alum Matthew Dahm, owner and founder of Mastry’s Brewing, to Matthew Cimitile, director of communications and marketing for the USF St. Petersburg campus.

“Our goal is to develop the best hand-crafted beers and invest money in products made in our local community. And what better way than partnering with our local university to further brewing arts and using sales of the beer to support education for our industry.”

The label was also designed by a student of graphic arts Professor Jenny Yucus, who teaches a yearly packaging design class. In fall 2024, each student designed the label for the new beer, and Ashley Wiser’s design won.

USF St. Petersburg The label for the St. Pete Pilsner was designed by Ashley Wiser’s design, who graduated in May of 2025. The label was designed in graphic arts Professor Jenny Yucus’s packaging design class, where students conducted research into brewing and learned how to use USF brand standards.

It features illustrations of Rocky D. Bull, signature locations of the USF St. Petersburg campus, sea life and palm trees, and various pieces of brewing equipment.

Askren said the brewing arts program now has more than 45 partners around the Tampa Bay region that help teach the classes and guide students through their internships.

Mastry’s Brewing Co. / https://mastrysbrewingco.com/usf-partnership Released shortly after the “St. Pete Pilsner,” the “Green and Gold Lager” is described on Mastry’s website as a "clean, classic lager brewed for the Florida heat — and named in honor of USF's iconic green and gold. Ultra-clean with light cracker malt and a whisper of noble hops, finishing bone-dry. Six full weeks of cold conditioning give it crystal clarity and the kind of crisp, easy-drinking finish that begs another sip. The definition of "lawn mower beer" — if your lawn was on St. Pete Beach.” Both beers benefit the brewing arts program.

Shortly after the Pilsner was released, Mastry’s brewed up another USF-branded beer: the Green & Gold Lager. Dahm said it was intended to “better capture the entire USF community.”

Sales from both beers benefit USF’s brewing program.

This story was compiled from an interview conducted by Cathy Carter for "Florida Matters Live & Local." You can listen to the entire program here.