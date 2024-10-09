No phone signal? No problem. How to use satellite texting for emergencies

As Hurricane Milton advances, emergency preparedness is crucial. If you're in danger or trapped, your first step should always be to call 911.

Even if your cell network is down, the call might still connect. If calling fails, you can also text 911 in all Florida counties except Hendry, Holmes and Miami-Dade. If texting doesn’t work, there may still be other options available.

In the event that calls fail to connect, satellite emergency text services will be available for Google Pixel 9 and iPhone models 14 and up.

Texting emergency services via satellite with iPhone

Most local emergency numbers require iOS 16.4 or later to connect to emergency services via satellite.

Tap “Emergency Text via Satellite.” Tap “Report emergency.” Answer the emergency questions (again, using taps) to best describe your situation. Choose if you want to notify your emergency contacts and share the location and the nature of your emergency. To connect to a satellite, follow the onscreen instructions. After you’re connected, continue following the onscreen instructions to stay connected while you send your message to emergency services.

Get emergency help via satellite with Android Google Pixel

This feature is only available on Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold phones. Google Messages must also be the default messaging app to use this service.

Dial 911 immediately. If you don’t have a mobile or Wi-Fi network, you’ll find an option to use Satellite SOS in the dialer. Tap “Satellite SOS.” To describe your emergency, fill out the emergency questionnaire. To connect to the satellite, follow the onscreen prompts to correctly position your phone. (Note that connection and response times vary based on location, site conditions and other factors.) Once you’re connected, the emergency service provider should reply via text within a few minutes. To receive replies, stay outside with a clear view of the sky. When you want to end the satellite text conversation, press the “End” button and follow the prompts.



