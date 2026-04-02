Prepared, supported, safe: Emergency planning for neurodivergent individuals

April is Autism Acceptance Month, which is dedicated to fostering understanding, inclusion

and support for autistic individuals. April 2 was World Autism Awareness Day. In the United States, about 3.2 percent of 8-year-olds are diagnosed with autism.

National data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that 1 out of 31 children is diagnosed with autism by age 8, and boys are more likely to be diagnosed than girls.

Safe Space Staging The ReadySet Backpack is a structured system that supports regulation, understanding, communication and safety.

Autism is just one type of diagnosis within the broad umbrella of neurodivergent conditions, which include attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia and dyspraxia. Neurodivergent individuals have brains that function, learn and process information differently from what is considered “normal” in society.

Having a different way of thinking, learning, functioning and reacting in everyday situations can be difficult for some neurodivergent individuals, both children and adults. But imagine when an emergency occurs. Emergencies bring extra stress to everyone.

For parents or caregivers of neurodivergent individuals, an emergency like a fire or hurricane can introduce a new layer of concerns that many of us may never have to consider. It also means caregivers need to prepare not only as they normally would, but also develop a specialized plan tailored to the individual’s needs.

As we get closer to hurricane season, which begins June 1, families and caregivers of neurodivergent individuals have a new option to help them prepare strategically so their loved ones are ready to evacuate, go to a shelter or face a landfalling hurricane at home. Even sheltering at home can bring a great deal of stress to neurodivergent individuals and their families.

Betsy Germain Evans and Kathy Rodriguez have created the ReadySet Backpack, a specialized backpack tailored to the needs of children or adults with special needs.

Evans is a speech pathologist and a mother of four girls, and her eldest is autistic and semi-speaks. As a professional advocate with a therapeutic background and a parent of neurodivergent children, she has lived both the challenges and the hope firsthand, just to bring in that personal perspective behind the work.

Safe Space Staging This set of tools for the ReadySet Backpack include a emergency communication card and a whistle.

Rodriguez spent years staging retail environments, designing spaces that guide how people move, feel and interact. After becoming the mother of an autistic boy, she began applying that same approach at home. She realized that her staging experience could help her son face challenges such as going to the dentist or meeting someone new.

She created safe, familiar environments — such as staging her living room like a dentist’s office — engaging all eight senses experienced by autistic individuals: sight, sound, smell, taste, touch, vestibular, proprioception and interoception.

Over time, those small, intentional setups became a practical way to reduce uncertainty and help him feel more comfortable in situations that once felt overwhelming.

Both moms combined their expertise to create a backpack that serves as an everyday resource and is ready for emergencies, tailored to individual needs.

The ReadySet Backpack is a sensory-aware emergency preparedness tool designed to support neurodivergent individuals and their families in emergency situations.

The backpack is organized into four key areas:



Regulation and sensory support to help the child stay calm.

Understanding and preparation so the child knows what’s happening.

Communication and identification so others can support the child effectively.

Safety and emergency response, so caregivers can act quickly.

The ReadySet Backpack is carefully designed. At its core, this is not just a backpack. It is a structured system that supports regulation, understanding, communication and safety. Preparedness should work for the individual.

Safe Space Staging Here are evaluation cards and tools to be placed in the ReadySet Backpack.

After an individual assessment, tools that help the person feel more comfortable and calmer are placed inside. These tools are nonperishable, so there is no need to store or restock items before leaving or sheltering. The backpack is always ready to go, and its contents can be updated as the individual grows and needs change over time.

Evans and Rodriguez are partnering with organizations and cities to help caregivers and families of people with special needs prepare for emergencies. Interested parties can contact them here.

Their focus is on helping families understand what to include and why it matters. While there is a cost to building a personalized backpack, many items can be gathered over time or adapted from what families already have. The goal is to make preparedness realistic and accessible, not overwhelming.

Workshops are beginning across Florida, with the first one this season on Monday in Miramar. Rodriguez, Evans, city officials and guests from the National Hurricane Center will host the free workshop and share their expertise to help families prepare for emergencies.