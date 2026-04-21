Wildfire risk stretches to coastal and inland parts of Tampa Bay

There is a high risk for wildfires to spark and spread across the greater Tampa Bay region on Tuesday.

That's according to a red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service that remains in effect until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. It warns of "critical fire weather conditions" for the coastal and inland parts of Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Pasco, Sarasota and Manatee counties, among other areas.

Fire conditions across the region are critical, with wind gusts up to 30 mph and humidity as low as 31%.

Megan Borowski, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, said Tampa Bay's coastal communities may experience some protection from the fire risk due to wetter, cooler air — but not much.

"I think right along the coastline, you know, because we're on the Gulf, will be a little bit more humid — and I say a little bit — whereas farther inland...the air will be a little bit drier," she said.

The fire risk is intensified across the Tampa Bay region and many other parts of the state by ongoing, severe drought conditions.

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"Unfortunately, you know, we want the rainy season to kick off yesterday. We're probably going to have to wait, you know, until the middle to end part of May to start getting that daily rainfall," Borowski said.

The dry conditions have contributed to a surge in wildfire activity across the state.

As FPREN reports, there are more than 100 active fires in Florida, with most of them concentrated across North and North-Central Florida. Some have prompted evacuations.

Screenshot of the Florida Forest Service

Across the Tampa Bay region, there are three active wildfires.

That includes 20 acres burning in Sand Pine, near Spring Hill, which is mostly contained as of Monday. More than 100 acres of wildfire in Pasco County is 80% contained, as of 4 p.m. on April 20. In Hillsborough County, two acres are burning in Copeland Park, according to the Florida Forest Service's live dashboard.

Officials urge residents to respect outdoor burn bans, which are now in place for nearly half of Florida's 67 counties, according to FPREN.

First responders have also asked the public to refrain from traveling to see any of the wildfire activity firsthand.

The Florida Public Radio Emergency Network contributed to this report.