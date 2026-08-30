WUSF earns 20 awards in Florida's Sunshine State journalism competition

WUSF won 20 awards Saturday, including 10 first-place honors, in a competition hosted by the Florida chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

The Sunshine State Awards are given for journalism produced in 2024.

WUSF.org was named the best news website among all affiliated media organizations.

Sky Lebron was recognized as the broadcast Anchor Of The Year for his work hosting on three platforms: The Bay Blend podcast, WUSF's broadcast of Morning Edition and All Things Considered and as a backup host on Florida Matters Live & Local.

And Nancy Guan’s reporting was named a finalist for the NABJ South Florida Diversity Award.

The other awards were in the Radio and Audio division.

The Sunshine State Awards is Florida’s largest journalism contest and recognizes the best writing, photography, and design for both professional and college journalists.

The first-place winners are:

Environment, Science & Technology Reporting: Jessica Meszaros and Steve Newborn (story 1, story 2, story 3, story 4, story 5)

Multimedia Feature: Meghan Bowman: Florida's plan to end vaccine mandates elicits concerns about diagnosing polio

Anchor of the Year: Sky Lebron

Education Reporting: Kerry Sheridan (story 1, story 2, story 3, story 4, story 5)

Continuing Coverage or Series: Gabriella Paul (story 1, story 2, story 3)

General Coverage: Nancy Guan: Owner of Asian grocery in Bradenton says tariffs, rising costs may close store for good

Podcast: Sky Lebron: Hanging with mermaids, and things to do for 813 Day

Serious Feature Reporting: Nancy Guan: A woman's choice to self-deport from Sarasota pushes her family to consider the same

News Website: Affiliated: Carl Lisciandrello, Meleah Lyden, Daylina Miller and Rick Mayer: WUSF.org

Arts Reporting: Cathy Carter, Steve Newborn and Jessica Meszaros (story 1, story 2, story 3)

The finalist are:

Health Reporting: Meghan Bowman and Kerry Sheridan (story 1, story 2)

Online Package: Gabriella Paul and Octavio Jones: Not so forever home

Digital Newsletter: Meleah Lyden, Carl Lisciandrello and Rick Mayer: WUSF's Wake Up Call

Public Affairs: Matthew Peddie, Gracyn Doctor, Amelie Horace and Lily Belcher: Florida Matters Live & Local

Serious Feature Reporting: Jessica Meszaros: Extreme heat is increasing health risks for pregnant Floridians

Radio or Audio Newscast: Cathy Carter: Nov. 10, 2025

General Coverage: Jessica Meszaros, Steve Newborn and Kerry Sheridan: Hurricane Series (story 1, story 2, story 3)

Government, Politics & Election Reporting: Douglas Soule & Meghan Bowman (story 1, story 2, story 3)

Journalist of the Year: Kerry Sheridan

NABJ South Florida Diversity Award: Nancy Guan (story 1, story 2, story 3, story 4, story 5, story 6)

