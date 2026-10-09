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WUSF multimedia journalist is voted 'Best of the Bay'

WUSF | By WUSF Staff
Published October 9, 2026 at 11:05 AM EDT
Three people holding up Best of the Bay awards, from left: Woman with shoulder-length brown hair and glasses; nonbinary person with glasses and black hat; man with black hair and goatee
Mark Michaud
/
WSMR
From left: Classical WSMR host Thea Lobo, multimedia journalist Daylina Miller and WUSF host Sky Lebron.

Daylina Miller received the award of Best Photojournalist in the annual vote of Creative Loafing's readers, while three other WUSF/WSMR staffers were finalists.

WUSF multimedia journalist Daylina Miller was voted Best Photojournalist by readers of Creative Loafing in its 2026 "Best of the Bay."

Meanwhile, three others with WUSF and WSMR were named finalists: WUSF host Sky Lebron, WSMR Classical host Thea Lobo and WUSF assistant director of development Carter Brantley.

This is the first "Best of the Bay" for Miller, who has been with WUSF for 11 years.

As a multimedia journalist, Miller writes and produce their own stories, photos and video for the web, broadcast and social media, while also accompanying other WUSF reporters on photo assignments.

In the past year, Miller produced several multimedia presentations, including:

Here are the WUSF finalists who emerged from several who were nominated:

  • Lobo, evening host with Classical WSMR, for Best Classical Musician.
  • Lebron, host of "The Bay Blend" podcast and a fill-in host for "Morning Edition," "All Things Considered" and "Florida Matters Live & Local," for Best Radio Personality.
  • Carter Brantley, a freelance reporter for Creative Loafing and podcast host as well as WUSF's assistant director of development, for Best Sportswriter.

Miller and the finalists received their awards during a gathering Wednesday at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg.
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