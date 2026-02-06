Florida's main teachers union outlines its wants and warnings for the 2026 legislative session

The state Constitution requires a “uniform, efficient, safe, secure, and high-quality system of free public schools.”

The Florida Education Association teachers' union says state leaders are currently undermining the rule.

“Florida has to address the funding issue,” said FEA President Andrew Spar at a Thursday press conference in Tallahassee. “We have to address the equity issue, and we have to make sure that we address the massive teacher and staff shortage so that every child gets that education that this Constitution calls for.”

At the Thursday press conference, FEA and other public education advocates outlined the bills they say would help or hurt the public K-12 system :

Supported by FEA

Opposed by FEA

HB 14 / SB 430 – This requires teachers to give an oath to support the United States and state of Florida. This bill was supposed to be heard in a Senate committee last month but was temporarily postponed.

/ – This requires teachers to give an oath to support the United States and state of Florida. This bill was supposed to be heard in a Senate committee last month but was temporarily postponed. HB 995 / SB 1296 – FEA says this would limit teachers unions’ advocacy activities and make it harder for them to stay certified. Supporters say it would increase unions’ accountability to their members. This is moving through House committees. It was supposed to be heard in a Senate committee last month but was temporarily postponed.



Florida's 2026 legislative session is scheduled to end in mid-March.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

