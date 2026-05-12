Broward County school board cuts 1,000 jobs after delays to cast vote

The Broward County school board voted to scrap 1,000 roles to save money as part of a rescue mission for its financial wellbeing.

The board decided to implement the drastic reduction in staff, first proposed in mid-April, on Monday. Superintendent Howard Hepburn and some school board members have often spoken about the need to downsize district staff to make it proportional to shrinking student enrollment.

The proposal had provoked intense outcry from employees and the community, begging board members to reconsider.

Broward County Public Schools, the sixth largest school district in the country, has 187,800 students. The district predicts that by the 2030-31 school year, it'll have 25,700 fewer students than that. The decline in enrollment, which has been playing out for two decades, comes at a staggering financial cost to the district as state funds depend on student head-count. BCPS faces a shortfall of nearly $100 million.

Board member Allen Zeman said the cuts don't cover the entirety of the budget deficit, but it sets up a starting path.

"These cuts are the beginning, not the end," Zeman said. "And these cuts came because Florida does not fund education according to the constitutional rule that says they'll fund high quality education, plain and simple."

The proposed cuts are estimated to save about $54 million. Through the reductions of roles and other measures, like school closures and a hiring freeze, the district's aim is to save $75 million in net cost.

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As part of the effort to align district staff to enrollment, board members directed Hepburn to cut 1,000 jobs per year for the next three years. A hiring freeze was also put in place earlier this year.

" These decisions are not easy and I recognize the human impact of any staffing reorganization," Hepburn said. "However, responsible leadership requires that we make difficult decisions in a thoughtful, transparent, and student-centered manner.

"My commitment is to continue leading this work with accountability, compassion, and focus so that Broward County Public Schools is structured not only to meet today's challenges, but to operate more effectively and sustainably for the future."

Of the total cuts, 300 roles are currently occupied and about 700 are vacant.

The re-organization of roles is mostly focused on district administrative staff and vacant positions. The chief of operations and the chief strategies roles, for example, are now one position: 'chief of strategies and operations.'

But staffed student-facing roles were affected, too. The proposal scrapped 38 of 40 of the student support instructional specialists, for example, who travel from school to school helping spot early signs of students' mental health needs and connect them to mental health staff on campus who can assist them.

The staffing strategy offers the 300 affected employees a path forward, according to the district. Qualification reviews will be done to determine if they can be offered another school-based or district role. If not, the district partnered with CareerSource Broward to help those persons land on their feet; 80% to 90% of affected staff are expected to be qualified for projected openings.

When the board began down this road a month ago, its members were often locked in debate over which positions to cut and which to spare. Monday's organizational chart was approved with little last-minute sacrifices.

The plan was approved 7-2 with a few minor changes. Board members Adam Cervera and Nora Rupert dissented.

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