University of Tampa president Dahlberg is stepping down

The president of the University of Tampa is resigning for personal reasons.

Teresa Abi-Nader Dahlberg will step down at the end of the fall term, the school announced Friday.

A statement from the private university says all other leadership positions are unchanged and the process for finding a new president is already underway.

University of Tampa Teresa Abi-Nader Dahlberg

“The Board of Trustees thanks President Dahlberg for her leadership, service, and dedication to the University of Tampa,” the statement read. “She has brought energy, vision, and a commitment to student success to her presidency.

"Her work to strengthen the University’s strategic and financial foundation and engage our community in planning for its future will benefit UTampa in the years ahead. We appreciate her contributions and wish her and her family every happiness in their next chapter.”



Dahlberg was named UTampa's 11th president in December 2023, succeeding Ronald L. Vaughn.

She formally took the position in June 2024.

“Serving as president of the University of Tampa has been an honor,” Dahlberg said in the statement. “I am grateful to all university stakeholders for their commitment to this remarkable university. I especially thank the administration and staff whose talent, dedication, and hard work made our accomplishments possible.

"Together, we have built a strong foundation for UTampa’s next chapter. As the University approaches its Centennial, I look forward to celebrating its continued success.”

Dahlberg came from Texas Christian University, where she served as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, as well as a professor of both computer science and engineering.

Dahlberg previously held teaching and administrative positions at Winthrop University, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Cooper Union in New York City, and Syracuse University.

A search for a new president is underway.