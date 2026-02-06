© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Pinellas County beach renourishment project is set to wrap up

WUSF | By Ricardo Cuomo
Published February 6, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Aerial view of a beach with the Gulf to the left and buildings on the right.
Kelli Hammer Levy
/
Pinellas County Government
Indian Rocks Beach was one of the renourished beaches with Pinellas County's $126 million project.

The $126 million project began almost a year after Hurricane Milton in 2024. It should be completely done by March.

After two major hurricanes in 2024, massive flooding and storm surge left Pinellas County beaches severely eroded.

In some cases, the erosion was so severe the beaches barely existed at all.

In response, the county began a $126 million renourishment project in Sep. 2025 that is now expected to be fully complete by March.

Pinellas County Public Works Director Kelli Hammer Levy said the extent of the damage, particularly from Hurricane Helene, was unprecedented.

“I've been with the county for almost 26 years, and it was definitely worse than I personally have ever seen,” she said. “It was a very transformational storm when it comes to what our coastline looked like.”

The nourishment process involves taking sand from “borrowing areas,” mixing it with seawater, and pumping it into the affected beaches. This creates a sand barrier that allows the water to run off and prevents more water from entering the beach.

In this case, it took sand from Egmont Shoal, Pass-a-Grille, Blind Pass and John's Pass.

That sand was placed in eight coastal municipalities: Clearwater's Sand Key, Belleair Beach, North Redington Beach, Redington Shores, Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Treasure Island and Upham Beach.

Normally, this process is done about every five years to keep the beaches in good condition.

In Pinellas County, it’s usually done in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which provides a portion of the funding.

But after a disagreement over the Corps requiring every beachfront property owner to sign over an easement for access for any renourishment projects, the partnership ended.

That prevented the county from carrying out nourishment scheduled for 2024.

“We were already damaged,” Levy said. “Helene was the final blow. We didn't have any emergency nourishment projects to correct damage, and we didn't have our routine maintenance nourishment in 2024, so we were already in a really bad spot when Helene hit.”

As a result, the cost was mostly funded by the Tourist Development Tax, which is also known as the hotel bed tax, paid by visitors. The project also received more than $13 million in state grants.

Aerial view of a beach. A large portion of the beach in the foreground is gone. The back half is more complete. Buildings are on the right, the gulf is on the left.
1 of 3  — Sand Key Beach 10-21-25.png
Sand Key Beach, which sustained serious damage in 2024, as seen from a drone, on Oct. 21, 2025, during renourishment.
Pinellas County Communications / Courtesy
Two construction vehicles move and smooth sand on a rough beach. Buildings are in the background.
2 of 3  — Indian Shores Beach 9-11-25.png
Indian Shores Beach, as seen from a drone, on Sept. 11, 2025, during renourishment.
Pinellas County Communications / Courtesy
Aerial view of a beach. The back half has less sand than the front. Buildings are on the left, the gulf is on the right.
3 of 3  — Belleair Beach 11-19-25.JPG
Belleair Beach, as seen from a drone, on Nov. 19, 2025, during renourishment.
Pinellas County Communications / Courtesy

Beaches are an important economic engine for Pinellas County.

According to a report by Visit St.Pete-Clearwater, the tourism industry accounted for about 100,000 jobs and had an economic impact of over $10 billion for the county in 2025.

Additionally, Levy said beaches are also an important nesting spot for various types of wildlife, including sea turtles and shorebirds.

“Our beaches are the biggest reason why people come to Pinellas County,” she said. “Collectively, they’re a community asset that we had to restore. We had no other choice.”

Sand has already been placed in the damaged beaches, and all that’s left is to put plants on the dunes for the project to be done.

The county plans to celebrate the completion of the project with an event Monday morning at Sunset Beach in Treasure Island.
Environment Pinellas Beaches2024 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonHurricane HeleneBeach RenourishmentPinellas CountyU.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Ricardo Cuomo
Ricardo Cuomo is a WUSF Zimmerman Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
