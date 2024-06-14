Nearly 10,000 abortions reported in Florida in May after six-week law began

Nearly 10,000 abortions were reported in Florida in May, when a law took effect that was expected to dramatically decrease the number of procedures performed.

However, those numbers likely include some abortions from April because of the way data are reported to the state.

New data on the state Agency for Health Care Administration website show 32,081 abortions reported in 2023 as of June 3. That was up from 22,409 at the end of April , meaning 9,672 were reported in May.

The law that took effect May 1 prevents abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The way data are reported includes a lag. Abortion providers are required to report data to the state 30 days after the end of each month, according to AHCA.

That means the newly released data would continue to include abortions performed in April before the six-week limit took effect.

Voters in November will decide whether to approve a ballot proposal that would enshrine abortion rights in the Florida Constitution. On April 1, the Florida Supreme Court approved placing the proposal on the ballot.

The proposal will appear as Amendment 4 on the ballot and says, in part, that no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider.”

As of June 3, here are the Florida counties with the most abortions in 2023, according to AHCA. The numbers reflect county residents, not necessarily where abortions took place.

Miami-Dade County: 6,740

Broward County: 4,108

Hillsborough County: 2,759

Out-of-state residents: 2,693

Palm Beach County: 2,043

Orange County: 2,031

Duval County: 1,485

Pinellas County: 1,222

Polk County: 911

Lee County: 786

Brevard County: 493

Pasco County: 485

Osceola County: 470

Volusia County: 462

Seminole County: 438

Leon County: 421

St. Lucie County: 385

Manatee County: 376

Alachua County: 357

Lake County: 337

Marion County: 335

Collier County: 309

Sarasota County: 272

Clay County: 184

Indian River County: 160

St. Johns County: 148

Hernando County: 140

Bay County: 133

Escambia County: 126

Martin County: 115

Copyright 2024 Health News Florida