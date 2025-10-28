Navigating car insurance rates, Melissa's impact felt in Tampa and the power of a well-told tale
On "Florida Matters: Live & Local," host Matthew Peddie drives us through the costs of auto insurance in Florida, concerns for the Caribbean and the joys of storytelling.
Florida drivers know the sting of rising auto insurance premiums all too well. Over the past few years, costs have jumped dramatically — sometimes by more than 30% — leaving many people searching for answers (in some cases skipping coverage entirely).
This year, rates are reportedly easing a bit, with top insurers offering discounts and returning excess profits to policyholders, but experts say the underlying challenges — uninsured drivers, legal costs and claims — still weigh on wallets across the state.
On "Florida Matters: Live & Local," we’ll hear from the people keeping a close eye on these numbers, including Florida’s insurance commissioner and an industry insider.
Then, Floridians are watching and listening for loved ones across the Caribbean, as Category 5 Hurricane Melissa bears down on Jamaica. Tampa’s Jamaican community is rallying to support family and friends on the island.
Finally, the Suncoast Storytellers are bringing their voices together for a first-ever festival this weekend in St. Petersburg. Hear about the magic of a well-told tale from the group's leader.
Applying the brakes on car insurance
(0:00) After years of massive spikes, Florida’s rates are finally slowing down — about 6.5% percent on average. But with 1 in 5 drivers uninsured and legal fees still high, the change may not take your savings very far. What’s behind the numbers? Two experts weigh in.
GUESTS:
- Michael Yaworsky, commissioner of Florida Office of Insurance Regulation
- Mark Friedlander, senior director of media relations for Insurance Information Institute
Hearts in Tampa, eyes on Jamaica
(21:07) Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday shortly after 1 p.m. Families in Tampa’s Jamaican community are desperate for updates and ways to help. We talk with those on the island and here at home about what’s needed most.
GUESTS:
- Octavio Jones, Tampa journalist on assignment in Jamaica
- Evie Larmond, former executive director of the Caribbean Community Association
- Bryan Stern, founder of the Grey Bull Rescue Foundation
Once upon a time in St. Petersburg
(36:07) It all started with a few friends swapping stories over eggs and coffee. Now, the Suncoast Storytellers has grown into a thriving guild — and is hosting its first Storytelling Festival. From funny to heartfelt, members’ tales prove that connections begin with a good yarn.
GUEST:
- Jim Kissane, Suncoast Storyteller executive director
- Walt Belcher, Suncoast Storyteller storyteller