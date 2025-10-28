Navigating car insurance rates, Melissa's impact felt in Tampa and the power of a well-told tale

Florida drivers know the sting of rising auto insurance premiums all too well. Over the past few years, costs have jumped dramatically — sometimes by more than 30% — leaving many people searching for answers (in some cases skipping coverage entirely).

This year, rates are reportedly easing a bit, with top insurers offering discounts and returning excess profits to policyholders, but experts say the underlying challenges — uninsured drivers, legal costs and claims — still weigh on wallets across the state.

On "Florida Matters: Live & Local," we’ll hear from the people keeping a close eye on these numbers, including Florida’s insurance commissioner and an industry insider.

Then, Floridians are watching and listening for loved ones across the Caribbean, as Category 5 Hurricane Melissa bears down on Jamaica. Tampa’s Jamaican community is rallying to support family and friends on the island.

Finally, the Suncoast Storytellers are bringing their voices together for a first-ever festival this weekend in St. Petersburg. Hear about the magic of a well-told tale from the group's leader.

Applying the brakes on car insurance

(0:00) After years of massive spikes, Florida’s rates are finally slowing down — about 6.5% percent on average. But with 1 in 5 drivers uninsured and legal fees still high, the change may not take your savings very far. What’s behind the numbers? Two experts weigh in.

GUESTS:



Michael Yaworsky, commissioner of Florida Office of Insurance Regulation

Mark Friedlander, senior director of media relations for Insurance Information Institute

Hearts in Tampa, eyes on Jamaica

(21:07) Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday shortly after 1 p.m. Families in Tampa’s Jamaican community are desperate for updates and ways to help. We talk with those on the island and here at home about what’s needed most.

GUESTS:



Octavio Jones, Tampa journalist on assignment in Jamaica

Evie Larmond, former executive director of the Caribbean Community Association

Bryan Stern, founder of the Grey Bull Rescue Foundation

Once upon a time in St. Petersburg

(36:07) It all started with a few friends swapping stories over eggs and coffee. Now, the Suncoast Storytellers has grown into a thriving guild — and is hosting its first Storytelling Festival. From funny to heartfelt, members’ tales prove that connections begin with a good yarn.

GUEST:

