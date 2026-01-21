© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sarasota schools, immigration and fear; Hillsborough College will play ball with Rays

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published January 21, 2026 at 3:09 PM EST
Hillsborough College's trustees voted to begin negotiations with the Rays on using the North Dale Mabry campus land for a new stadium, school facilities and mixed-use development.

Sarasota’s school board vote to reaffirm cooperation with ICE sparked intense debate over student safety and learning, while Hillsborough College and the Rays take a step forward on a stadium plan.

Immigration enforcement and education collided this week in Sarasota, where a narrow school board vote drew hours of public testimony and intense debate.

Even though the resolution reaffirming cooperation with law enforcement carried no policy change, it revealed how deeply the issue is shaping the learning environment.

That tension isn’t unique to one district. Across the country, communities are grappling with how the federal crackdown affects attendance, mental health and classroom performance.

On “Florida Matters Live & Local,” we take a closer look at the meeting and talk to a California journalist with a perspective from the country’s other coast.

After that conversation, we turn to the proposal to build a Tampa Bay Rays stadium on a campus of Hillsborough College.

ICE, schools and fear

(0:00) The Sarasota School Board voted 3–2 to reaffirm cooperation with law enforcement, including ICE — a resolution that drew hours of emotional public testimony from students, parents and educators. Opponents say tying schools to the federal crackdown on illegal immigration undermines trust, fuels fear and disrupts learning. We look at how the immigration debate is reshaping classrooms in Florida and beyond.

GUESTS:

  • Zaidee Stavely, Edsource immigration and education reporter
  • Nancy Guan, WUSF reporter

It’s a whole new ball game

(21:10) The Tampa Bay Rays want to build a stadium on Hillsborough College land, and the college’s trustees have put that play into motion. Supporters call it a transformational partnership, while students and faculty question how it could affect affordability, traffic and campus life. We break down what’s real, what’s theoretical and what the Rays need for a sustainable future.

GUEST:

  • Bill King, Sports Business Journal senior writer
  • Evan Axelbank, reporter with WTVT-TV (Fox 13 News)

