Sarasota schools, immigration and fear; Hillsborough College will play ball with Rays

Immigration enforcement and education collided this week in Sarasota, where a narrow school board vote drew hours of public testimony and intense debate.

Even though the resolution reaffirming cooperation with law enforcement carried no policy change, it revealed how deeply the issue is shaping the learning environment.

That tension isn’t unique to one district. Across the country, communities are grappling with how the federal crackdown affects attendance, mental health and classroom performance.

On “Florida Matters Live & Local,” we take a closer look at the meeting and talk to a California journalist with a perspective from the country’s other coast.

After that conversation, we turn to the proposal to build a Tampa Bay Rays stadium on a campus of Hillsborough College.

ICE, schools and fear

(0:00) The Sarasota School Board voted 3–2 to reaffirm cooperation with law enforcement, including ICE — a resolution that drew hours of emotional public testimony from students, parents and educators. Opponents say tying schools to the federal crackdown on illegal immigration undermines trust, fuels fear and disrupts learning. We look at how the immigration debate is reshaping classrooms in Florida and beyond.

Zaidee Stavely, Edsource immigration and education reporter

Nancy Guan, WUSF reporter

It’s a whole new ball game

(21:10) The Tampa Bay Rays want to build a stadium on Hillsborough College land, and the college’s trustees have put that play into motion. Supporters call it a transformational partnership, while students and faculty question how it could affect affordability, traffic and campus life. We break down what’s real, what’s theoretical and what the Rays need for a sustainable future.

