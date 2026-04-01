Legal experts review Supreme Court arguments on birthright citizenship

On a special edition of "Florida Matters Live & Local," the focus is squarely on one of the most consequential legal questions facing the country: birthright citizenship.

Our discussion comes as the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments over the constitutionality of President Donald Trump’s order to end birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to someone in the country illegally or temporarily.

The case centers on the 14th Amendment, which has long been interpreted to guarantee citizenship to nearly anyone born on U.S. soil.

During arguments, justices questioned how concepts like “allegiance” and “domicile” apply, while also weighing precedent, including the landmark United States v. Wong Kim Ark decision affirming broad birthright citizenship.

Lower courts have blocked Trump's order so far, and a final ruling is expected by early summer.

Host Matthew Peddie is joined by a panel of legal experts to break down what’s at stake, who could be affected, how the court's decision might reshape immigration law, and what it could mean for families in Florida and beyond.

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