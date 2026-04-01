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Florida Matters Live & Local

Legal experts review Supreme Court arguments on birthright citizenship

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published April 1, 2026 at 1:29 PM EDT
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man in red shirt and white hat holds an american flag and a protest sign as he prays outside the fence of the supreme court in washington which is in the backgorund
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
A man joins in prayer outside the Supreme Court as justices hear oral arguments on birthright citizenship in Washington, Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

On a special edition of "Florida Matters Live & Local," the focus is squarely on one of the most consequential legal questions facing the country: birthright citizenship.

Our discussion comes as the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments over the constitutionality of President Donald Trump’s order to end birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to someone in the country illegally or temporarily.

The case centers on the 14th Amendment, which has long been interpreted to guarantee citizenship to nearly anyone born on U.S. soil.

During arguments, justices questioned how concepts like “allegiance” and “domicile” apply, while also weighing precedent, including the landmark United States v. Wong Kim Ark decision affirming broad birthright citizenship.

Lower courts have blocked Trump's order so far, and a final ruling is expected by early summer.

Host Matthew Peddie is joined by a panel of legal experts to break down what’s at stake, who could be affected, how the court's decision might reshape immigration law, and what it could mean for families in Florida and beyond.

GUESTS:

  • Louis Virelli III, Stetson University law professor and constitutional law expert
  • Arturo Rios, immigration lawyer  
  • Paul Chavez, litigation director with Americans for Immigrant Justice 

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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalU.S. Supreme CourtU.S. citizenshipDonald TrumpBirthright citizenship Immigration
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters