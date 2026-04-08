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Florida Matters Live & Local

An (endangered) species argument, CAIR-FL pushes back, moon beaming, sold on ChatGTP

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published April 8, 2026 at 2:26 PM EDT
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Whale in the water
NOAA SEFSC
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Paul Nagelkirk
The Rice’s whale, among the endangered species in the Gulf, can measure up to 41 feet long and weigh up to 60,000 pounds.

Floridians love their coastlines, but a federal move to weaken endangered species protections in the Gulf is sparking legal action and heated debate over energy security. "Florida Matters: Live & Local explores the concerns.

Floridians love their coastlines, but a federal move to weaken endangered species protections in the Gulf is sparking legal action and heated debate over energy security. We’ll break down what’s behind the lawsuit and what it could mean for marine wildlife.

Also on the show: a new domestic terrorism law, NASA’s Artemis II mission and a homeowner who used ChatGPT to sell his house.

Gulf protections spark legal fight

(0:00) Environmental groups are suing the Trump administration after endangered species protections were lifted in the Gulf. Experts discuss drilling, national security claims, and potential risks to wildlife, ecosystems, and future energy policy.

GUESTS:

  • Steve Newborn, WUSF reporter
  • Gib Brogan, Oceana senior campaign director

Terror label sparks debate

(11:45) Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill allowing the state to label “domestic terrorist organizations,” raising concerns about overreach and free speech. CAIR Florida leaders say it threatens civil liberties and could chill campus expression and activism.

GUEST:

  • Hiba Rahim, CAIR-Florida executive director

Love to the moon and back

(20:15) The far side is far out! After venturing farther from Earth than any crewed journey, the Artemis II spacecraft is due back in the Pacific Ocean on Friday. The astronauts describe an “indescribable” view during their a historic lunar test flight.

GUEST:

  • Brendan Byrne, Central Florida Public Media reporter

Chat-ching!

(34:37) A Broward County man may be the first person to sell his house using ChatGPT instead of a real estate agent. He says the AI helped with everything – from pricing and marketing to listing strategy and even parts of the contract process. His advice: trust but verify.

GUEST:

  • Robert Levine, sold home through ChatGPT

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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalCAIREnvironmentEndangered SpeciesGulfArtemis ProgramAIReal Estate
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters