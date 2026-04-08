An (endangered) species argument, CAIR-FL pushes back, moon beaming, sold on ChatGTP

Floridians love their coastlines, but a federal move to weaken endangered species protections in the Gulf is sparking legal action and heated debate over energy security. We’ll break down what’s behind the lawsuit and what it could mean for marine wildlife.

Also on the show: a new domestic terrorism law, NASA’s Artemis II mission and a homeowner who used ChatGPT to sell his house.

Gulf protections spark legal fight

(0:00) Environmental groups are suing the Trump administration after endangered species protections were lifted in the Gulf. Experts discuss drilling, national security claims, and potential risks to wildlife, ecosystems, and future energy policy.

GUESTS:

Steve Newborn, WUSF reporter

Gib Brogan, Oceana senior campaign director

Terror label sparks debate

(11:45) Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill allowing the state to label “domestic terrorist organizations,” raising concerns about overreach and free speech. CAIR Florida leaders say it threatens civil liberties and could chill campus expression and activism.

GUEST:

Hiba Rahim, CAIR-Florida executive director

Love to the moon and back

(20:15) The far side is far out! After venturing farther from Earth than any crewed journey, the Artemis II spacecraft is due back in the Pacific Ocean on Friday. The astronauts describe an “indescribable” view during their a historic lunar test flight.

GUEST:

Brendan Byrne, Central Florida Public Media reporter

Chat-ching!

(34:37) A Broward County man may be the first person to sell his house using ChatGPT instead of a real estate agent. He says the AI helped with everything – from pricing and marketing to listing strategy and even parts of the contract process. His advice: trust but verify.

GUEST: