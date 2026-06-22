Through the eyes of a dog, coming fuel circle, VA under strain, grill rides, tagging rays and sharks

We were recently visited by Dave, a furry friend, but he wasn’t here to play. He was there to work and give us a personal demonstration on guide dogs. Dave even provided a personal demonstration on how he helps people gain independence.

Plus, we’ve seen gas prices skyrocket, then come down, only to go up again. Is the latest cycle making a difference to your weekly budget?

Also, a conversation over the burnout and how staffing shortages are driving healthcare workers away from the Veterans Affairs system.

Daylina Miller / WUSF "Florida Matters Live & Local" producer Amalie Horace is wearing a blindfold as she is led around the USF Tampa campus by Dave, a yellow Lab guide dog from Dogs, Inc. With them is Dogs, Inc. trainer Merissa Gerlach.

Have we hit a gas ceiling?

(0:00) Pump prices in the Bay area have dipped below $4 for the first time since March. But is this relief short-lived? We look at what’s driving the decline and whether drivers should expect the savings to last. To help, an economist joins us to explain how fuel costs shape household budgets and summer travel plans.

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Abigail Hall, University of Tampa associate professor of economics

Never underestimate fish

(12:03) College students are getting a hands-on look at marine science off the Pinellas County coast. They’re tagging stingrays and searching for sharks to better understand these mysterious ocean neighbors. The research could help scientists track movement patterns and learn more about Florida’s marine life.

Food trunks?

(16:22) A Tampa entrepreneur is turning heads by cooking hibachi meals straight from the back of his car. The unusual setup has gone viral and taken him from neighborhood customers to opportunities out of state. He shares how a family tradition, determination and a portable grill helped him build a business.

Who’ll care for veterans?

(21:06) Burnout and staffing shortages are raising questions about the future of health care at Veterans Affairs facilities. A former VA employee and a veteran living in Orlando share their experiences with delays and strained resources. We also examine what happens when the people caring for veterans are stretched too thin.

GUESTS:



Alex McCoy, veteran and Common Defense Policy adviser

Jake Pannell, veteran and National Federation of Federal Employees

Highly trained navigators

(36:07) Dogs, Inc. in Palmetto is inviting the public to experience a simulated version of vision impairment alongside working guide dogs like Dave. The short on-campus program uses blindfolds and obstacle courses to show how these highly trained navigators work. We hear "Live & Local" producer Amelie Horace give it her best, then Dave's trainer tells us more about this unique human-canine bond

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