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Florida Matters Live & Local

Through the eyes of a dog, coming fuel circle, VA under strain, grill rides, tagging rays and sharks

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersAmelie HoraceClaire Macchiarola
Published June 22, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
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Close up of a yellow labrador retrieve with his mouth open and showing a little tongue
Dayline Miller
/
WUSF
Dave is yellow Labfrom Dog, Inc in Palmetto, where a new on-campus program uses blindfolds and obstacle courses to show the public how guide dogs help people navigate safely and independently.

We were recently visited by Dave, a furry friend, but he wasn’t here to play. He was there to work and give us a personal demonstration on guide dogs. Dave even provided a personal demonstration on how he helps people gain independence.

Plus, we’ve seen gas prices skyrocket, then come down, only to go up again. Is the latest cycle making a difference to your weekly budget?

Also, a conversation over the burnout and how staffing shortages are driving healthcare workers away from the Veterans Affairs system.

yellow lab guide dog leads a woman in a yellow outfit who is wearing a blindfold and being pulled by the dog and is walking with another woman holding a leash in a blue top
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
"Florida Matters Live & Local" producer Amalie Horace is wearing a blindfold as she is led around the USF Tampa campus by Dave, a yellow Lab guide dog from Dogs, Inc. With them is Dogs, Inc. trainer Merissa Gerlach.

Have we hit a gas ceiling?

(0:00) Pump prices in the Bay area have dipped below $4 for the first time since March. But is this relief short-lived? We look at what’s driving the decline and whether drivers should expect the savings to last. To help, an economist joins us to explain how fuel costs shape household budgets and summer travel plans.

GUEST:

  • Abigail Hall, University of Tampa associate professor of economics

Never underestimate fish

(12:03) College students are getting a hands-on look at marine science off the Pinellas County coast. They’re tagging stingrays and searching for sharks to better understand these mysterious ocean neighbors. The research could help scientists track movement patterns and learn more about Florida’s marine life.

Food trunks?

(16:22) A Tampa entrepreneur is turning heads by cooking hibachi meals straight from the back of his car. The unusual setup has gone viral and taken him from neighborhood customers to opportunities out of state. He shares how a family tradition, determination and a portable grill helped him build a business.

Who’ll care for veterans?

(21:06) Burnout and staffing shortages are raising questions about the future of health care at Veterans Affairs facilities. A former VA employee and a veteran living in Orlando share their experiences with delays and strained resources. We also examine what happens when the people caring for veterans are stretched too thin.

GUESTS:

  • Alex McCoy, veteran and Common Defense Policy adviser
  • Jake Pannell, veteran and National Federation of Federal Employees

Highly trained navigators

(36:07) Dogs, Inc. in Palmetto is inviting the public to experience a simulated version of vision impairment alongside working guide dogs like Dave. The short on-campus program uses blindfolds and obstacle courses to show how these highly trained navigators work. We hear "Live & Local" producer Amelie Horace give it her best, then Dave's trainer tells us more about this unique human-canine bond

GUEST:

  • Marisa Gerlach, trainer with Dogs Inc.

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalGuide DogsvisionGas PricesVAVeteransFood TrucksFoodEnvironmentWildlifeSharksStingrays
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola