Social Security's loud alarm, another scam to scan, campus off-loading, shelf-help for kids

Social Security reserves could run short by the 2030s if Congress doesn’t act, according to a report from the program’s trustees. Is this a false alarm? If not, who might this shortage affect, and what benefits could be cut?

Afterward, navigating the U.S. immigration system is scary and confusing enough without a new scam making it harder to know who to trust. Then, a book charity has some ideas to get your kids reading this summer, and we get the latest on USF Sarasota-Manatee.

Like sand through an hourglass

(0:00) Social Security isn’t really disappearing, but its financial future is uncertain, a concern for the 5 million Florida residents who rely on it. Experts explain the difference between the trust fund running low and benefits being reduced. And are there changes that could protect the program?

GUESTS:



Jeff Johnson, AARP state director

Michael Snipes, USF economics professor

Crime and AI realism

(12:04) Immigration scams have entered a new era with AI-generated voices, videos and fake identities. Criminals are using real lawyers’ names and credentials to appear legitimate. Why are these scams spreading and why are victims often afraid to report them despite losing large sums of money?

GUESTS



Juan P. Caballero, director of the University of Florida Immigration Law Clinic

New College's 'transfer portal'

(21:05) The transfer of USF Sarasota-Manatee still depends on financial obligations being met, including millions in debt assumptions. WUSF reporter Kerry Sheridan, who has been covering the New College issue closely, provides updates. So does USF Faculty Senate VP Scott Perry, who makes a surprise call during the segment with some news.

GUESTS:



Kerry Sheridan, WUSF reporter

Chapter adverse?

(36:04) Summer break can make it harder for young’uns to keep reading. A charity out of Illinois is trying to help. It’s working in the Bay area to put books into children’s homes across the region. We’ll talk about why access to books matters and how families can build strong reading habits.

GUESTS:

