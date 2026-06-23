© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Social Security's loud alarm, another scam to scan, campus off-loading, shelf-help for kids

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy WaltersClaire Macchiarola
Published June 23, 2026 at 2:15 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A Social Security card is displayed
Jenny Kane
/
AP

Social Security reserves could run short by the 2030s if Congress doesn’t act, according to a report from the program’s trustees. Is this a false alarm? If not, who might this shortage affect, and what benefits could be cut?

Afterward, navigating the U.S. immigration system is scary and confusing enough without a new scam making it harder to know who to trust. Then, a book charity has some ideas to get your kids reading this summer, and we get the latest on USF Sarasota-Manatee.

Like sand through an hourglass

(0:00) Social Security isn’t really disappearing, but its financial future is uncertain, a concern for the 5 million Florida residents who rely on it. Experts explain the difference between the trust fund running low and benefits being reduced. And are there changes that could protect the program?

GUESTS:

  • Jeff Johnson, AARP state director
  • Michael Snipes, USF economics professor

Crime and AI realism

(12:04) Immigration scams have entered a new era with AI-generated voices, videos and fake identities. Criminals are using real lawyers’ names and credentials to appear legitimate. Why are these scams spreading and why are victims often afraid to report them despite losing large sums of money?

GUESTS

  • Juan P. Caballero, director of the University of Florida Immigration Law Clinic

New College's 'transfer portal'

(21:05) The transfer of USF Sarasota-Manatee still depends on financial obligations being met, including millions in debt assumptions. WUSF reporter Kerry Sheridan, who has been covering the New College issue closely, provides updates. So does USF Faculty Senate VP Scott Perry, who makes a surprise call during the segment with some news.

GUESTS:

  • Kerry Sheridan, WUSF reporter

Chapter adverse?

(36:04) Summer break can make it harder for young’uns to keep reading. A charity out of Illinois is trying to help. It’s working in the Bay area to put books into children’s homes across the region. We’ll talk about why access to books matters and how families can build strong reading habits.

GUESTS:

  • Michael Abello, Bernie’s Book Bank chief executive director

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalSocial SecurityUSF Sarasota-ManateeNew College of FloridaScamsFraudAIReadingBooks
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola