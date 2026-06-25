Wild West of free speech, items flying off shelves, biology vs bias, saving science from ashes

Ye is bringing his tour to Raymond James Stadium this weekend despite a push by Sen. Rick Scott to cancel over the performer's antisemitic statements. We look at the controversy surrounding the artist, once considered one of the greatest rappers alive.

Also, the future of delivery may be flying above your neighborhood as more retailers expand the use of drones. We’ll explore what it means for the way we shop and get everyday essentials.

Look who dropped in

(0:00) Walmart is expanding its drone service in Tampa and Orlando, promising faster deliveries from the sky. The retailer’s drone partner, Wing, says it has completed more than a million deliveries, and the service is moving beyond experimental. A rep from Wing talks about the technology, what customers are ordering and when Floridians can expect delivery drones to be a regular overhead sight.

GUEST:

Jessie Poole-Strang, Wing communications manager

A case of biology vs. bias

(12:00) A St. Johns County teacher says he lost his job without cause. He cites his Swyer syndrome, a rare genetic intersex condition in which a person appears female but has XY chromosomes. He isn't transgender but believes his appearance led to the forced resignation. The ACLU claims his rights were violated.

Hope after the fire

(16:29) A fire destroyed USF’s Marine Science Laboratory, but researchers are racing to recover decades of irreplaceable work. From Antarctic mud to Tampa Bay mangrove samples, scientists are testing whether their specimens survived. The bigger challenge may be rebuilding the equipment needed to keep the research going.

Curbs and Ye

(20:59) As Kanye West, he became a cultural icon with his music, but his antisemitic statements have turned him into one of entertainment’s biggest controversies. As Tampa prepares for a pair of concerts at Raymond James Stadium, we discuss free speech, concerns about Ye’s mental health and whether a performer’s statements should affect where they perform.

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