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Florida Matters Live & Local

Wild West of free speech, items flying off shelves, biology vs bias, saving science from ashes

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy WaltersClaire Macchiarola
Published June 25, 2026 at 1:58 PM EDT
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Photo illustration of Raymond James Stadium with headshots of Ye and Rick Scott
WUSF photo illustration
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Images from AP; Tampa Sports Authority

Ye is bringing his tour to Raymond James Stadium this weekend despite a push by Sen. Rick Scott to cancel over the performer's antisemitic statements. We look at the controversy surrounding the artist, once considered one of the greatest rappers alive.

Also, the future of delivery may be flying above your neighborhood as more retailers expand the use of drones. We’ll explore what it means for the way we shop and get everyday essentials.

Look who dropped in

(0:00) Walmart is expanding its drone service in Tampa and Orlando, promising faster deliveries from the sky. The retailer’s drone partner, Wing, says it has completed more than a million deliveries, and the service is moving beyond experimental. A rep from Wing talks about the technology, what customers are ordering and when Floridians can expect delivery drones to be a regular overhead sight.

GUEST:

  • Jessie Poole-Strang, Wing communications manager

A case of biology vs. bias

(12:00) A St. Johns County teacher says he lost his job without cause. He cites his Swyer syndrome, a rare genetic intersex condition in which a person appears female but has XY chromosomes. He isn't transgender but believes his appearance led to the forced resignation. The ACLU claims his rights were violated.

Hope after the fire

(16:29) A fire destroyed USF’s Marine Science Laboratory, but researchers are racing to recover decades of irreplaceable work. From Antarctic mud to Tampa Bay mangrove samples, scientists are testing whether their specimens survived. The bigger challenge may be rebuilding the equipment needed to keep the research going.

Curbs and Ye

(20:59) As Kanye West, he became a cultural icon with his music, but his antisemitic statements have turned him into one of entertainment’s biggest controversies. As Tampa prepares for a pair of concerts at Raymond James Stadium, we discuss free speech, concerns about Ye’s mental health and whether a performer’s statements should affect where they perform.

GUESTS:

  • Eric Deggans, NPR critic at large
  • David Hobbs, DJ, producer and co-founder of 2 Live Crew

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalRaymond James StadiumAntisemitismKanye WestFree SpeechDronesWalmartRetailUSF College of Marine ScienceTeachers
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola