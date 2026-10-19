Florida's Black vote is more complex than polls show, and roller coaster safety

Byron Donalds could be the first Black governor of Florida, but polls are showing that may not matter to most Black voters when they fill in their ballots.

Then, we look back at the appearance of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in Tampa over the weekend to stump for state Rep. Angie Nixon, who is running for Senate.

Finally, are roller coasters safe? We discuss following the death of a rider in Georgia.

Black voters weigh choices

(00:00) A new poll shows David Jolly with a commanding lead over Donalds among Black voters. But does the prospect of electing the state’s first Black governor outweigh other concerns? State Sen. Shevrin Jones joins us to discuss Black voters’ priorities, the candidates’ outreach and issues shaping the gubernatorial campaigns.

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State Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens

Tampa ‘feels the Bern’

(20:24) Sanders brought his populist message to Ybor City to campaign for Nixon. WUSF reporters were there, talking with supporters about affordability, the environment and democratic socialism. We talk about that and what Nixon’s underdog campaign might mean for her bid to take incumbent Sen. Ashley Moody’s seat.

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Meghan Bowman, WUSF reporter

Steve Newborn, WUSF reporter

Roller coaster safety

(35:17) A man’s death on the Goliath at Six Flags Over Georgia has raised fresh questions about rides. As investigators examine what happened, some similar coasters remain closed. A theme park expert discusses the investigation, what parks should tell the public and whether the industry needs greater transparency.

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