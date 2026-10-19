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Florida Matters Live & Local

Florida's Black vote is more complex than polls show, and roller coaster safety

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach Sherman
Published October 19, 2026 at 1:23 PM EDT
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Black man in white dressshirt and tie leans over to take a smartphone selfie with a shorter black woman in a white tshirt
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
Florida Republican congressman and gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds, right, takes a photograph with Lauren Bell, center, during a campaign event, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Byron Donalds could be the first Black governor of Florida, but polls are showing that may not matter to most Black voters when they fill in their ballots.

Then, we look back at the appearance of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in Tampa over the weekend to stump for state Rep. Angie Nixon, who is running for Senate.

Finally, are roller coasters safe? We discuss following the death of a rider in Georgia.

Black voters weigh choices

(00:00) A new poll shows David Jolly with a commanding lead over Donalds among Black voters. But does the prospect of electing the state’s first Black governor outweigh other concerns? State Sen. Shevrin Jones joins us to discuss Black voters’ priorities, the candidates’ outreach and issues shaping the gubernatorial campaigns.

GUEST:

  • State Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens

Tampa ‘feels the Bern’

(20:24) Sanders brought his populist message to Ybor City to campaign for Nixon. WUSF reporters were there, talking with supporters about affordability, the environment and democratic socialism. We talk about that and what Nixon’s underdog campaign might mean for her bid to take incumbent Sen. Ashley Moody’s seat.

GUESTS:

  • Meghan Bowman, WUSF reporter
  • Steve Newborn, WUSF reporter

Roller coaster safety

(35:17) A man’s death on the Goliath at Six Flags Over Georgia has raised fresh questions about rides. As investigators examine what happened, some similar coasters remain closed. A theme park expert discusses the investigation, what parks should tell the public and whether the industry needs greater transparency.

GUEST:

  • Robert Niles, Theme Park Insider

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalShevrin JonesByron DonaldsBlack VotersBernie SandersAngie NixonRoller CoasterTheme Parks
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman