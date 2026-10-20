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Florida Matters Live & Local

Why the Seminole Tribe and DraftKings are at odds, and the psychology of a good scare

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach Sherman
Published October 20, 2026 at 1:47 PM EDT
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Large DraftKings logo is displayed on a wall
Charles Krupa
/
AP, file
DraftKings says it offers "prediction markets" instead of gambling, allowing users to trade contracts tied to real-world outcomes. Critics, however, argue the experience closely resembles sports betting because users still stand to win or lose money based on the results of games and other events.

In a lawsuit, the Seminole Tribe is accusing DraftKings of operating in violation of the Tribe’s longstanding gambling compact with the state. The app disagrees. We’re wagering you’ll learn a lot from this segment.

Speaking of high stakes, there’s a lot of political cash changing hands amid the data center boom. Who are the beneficiaries?

Finally, as Halloween nears, horror looks you right between the eyes — and we think that’s fun! But why?

A big payoff awaits

(0:00) Even if you’re not into sports betting, you’ve probably seen ads for apps like DraftKings. The Seminole Tribe isn’t a fan of the app muscling in on its exclusive compact with the state. The only thing is, DraftKings defines itself as a prediction market, not a gambling site. Now, lawsuits have been filed, and judges will have to decide — and many millions of dollars are at stake.

GUEST:

  • Romy Ellenbogen, Tampa Bay Times reporter

Political spending behind data centers

(21:10) These massive complexes have become a flashpoint in Florida politics, and companies with a stake in their development are spending bigly this election cycle. A new analysis traces $30 million changing hands. With Election Day two weeks away, we wanted to learn where the money is flowing, what utilities and tech investors stand to gain, and how data center growth could affect the power grid.

GUEST:

  • Jason Garcia, journalist, Seeking Rents Substack

Why fear is a total scream

(36:06) Horror movies, true crime and adrenaline-fueled adventures all tap into our appetite for fear. A USF psychology doctoral student explains why we seek out frightening experiences, whether true crime can make us feel better prepared for danger, and how to tell when the thrill of being terrified crosses a line.

GUEST:

  • Tara Perrault, USF doctoral student

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalSeminole Tribe of FloridaGamblinggaming compactData CentersUtilitiesPoliticsHalloweenPsychology
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman