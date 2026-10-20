Why the Seminole Tribe and DraftKings are at odds, and the psychology of a good scare

In a lawsuit, the Seminole Tribe is accusing DraftKings of operating in violation of the Tribe’s longstanding gambling compact with the state. The app disagrees. We’re wagering you’ll learn a lot from this segment.

Speaking of high stakes, there’s a lot of political cash changing hands amid the data center boom. Who are the beneficiaries?

Finally, as Halloween nears, horror looks you right between the eyes — and we think that’s fun! But why?

A big payoff awaits

(0:00) Even if you’re not into sports betting, you’ve probably seen ads for apps like DraftKings. The Seminole Tribe isn’t a fan of the app muscling in on its exclusive compact with the state. The only thing is, DraftKings defines itself as a prediction market, not a gambling site. Now, lawsuits have been filed, and judges will have to decide — and many millions of dollars are at stake.

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Romy Ellenbogen, Tampa Bay Times reporter

Political spending behind data centers

(21:10) These massive complexes have become a flashpoint in Florida politics, and companies with a stake in their development are spending bigly this election cycle. A new analysis traces $30 million changing hands. With Election Day two weeks away, we wanted to learn where the money is flowing, what utilities and tech investors stand to gain, and how data center growth could affect the power grid.

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Jason Garcia, journalist, Seeking Rents Substack

Why fear is a total scream

(36:06) Horror movies, true crime and adrenaline-fueled adventures all tap into our appetite for fear. A USF psychology doctoral student explains why we seek out frightening experiences, whether true crime can make us feel better prepared for danger, and how to tell when the thrill of being terrified crosses a line.

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