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Florida Matters Live & Local

Growth and affordability in Manatee County, and defining democratic socialism

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach Sherman
Published November 2, 2026 at 1:52 PM EST
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gray water tower with Port Manatee painted on the side
Gabriella Paul
/
WUSF

Affordability and growth are going to have an impact on your life — no matter where in Florida you call home. On this episode, the program focuses on Manatee County, where a growing population and changing demographics are making it less affordable.

How are residents and leaders responding?

And we’ll also get you ready for Tuesday's midterms, including an update on early voting numbers and a look at how the order of candidates on the ballot can affect the results.

Then, a closer look at the Democratic Socialists and why their message is striking a chord with some voters.

Finally, a mental health expert discusses how to manage election anxiety.

GUESTS:

  • Gabriella Paul, WUSF reporter
  • Meghan Bowman, WUSF “Your Florida” multimedia audience engagement reporter
  • Douglas Soule, WUSF “Your Florida” state politics reporter
  • Manny Ramirez, Tampa chapter co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America
  • Clara Reynolds, Crisis Center of Tampa Bay president and CEO

A reminder that Tuesday's "Florida Matters Live & Local,” won’t broadcast in its regular noontime slot, but join host Matthew Peddie at 7 p.m. for special election coverage. He’ll be taking calls, reading emails and analyzing reports as the polls close around the state.

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalManatee CountyGrowth2026 ElectionsSocialismEarly VotingVote By MailCrisis Center of Tampa Bay
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman