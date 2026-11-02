Growth and affordability in Manatee County, and defining democratic socialism

Affordability and growth are going to have an impact on your life — no matter where in Florida you call home. On this episode, the program focuses on Manatee County, where a growing population and changing demographics are making it less affordable.

How are residents and leaders responding?

And we’ll also get you ready for Tuesday's midterms, including an update on early voting numbers and a look at how the order of candidates on the ballot can affect the results.

Then, a closer look at the Democratic Socialists and why their message is striking a chord with some voters.

Finally, a mental health expert discusses how to manage election anxiety.

GUESTS:



Gabriella Paul, WUSF reporter

Meghan Bowman, WUSF “Your Florida” multimedia audience engagement reporter

Douglas Soule, WUSF “Your Florida” state politics reporter

Manny Ramirez, Tampa chapter co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America

Clara Reynolds, Crisis Center of Tampa Bay president and CEO

A reminder that Tuesday's "Florida Matters Live & Local,” won’t broadcast in its regular noontime slot, but join host Matthew Peddie at 7 p.m. for special election coverage. He’ll be taking calls, reading emails and analyzing reports as the polls close around the state.