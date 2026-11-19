It’s a big week for gamers with the long-awaited release of “Grand Theft Auto VI” and the accompanying mayhem, music and Florida vibes. It seems you can’t go anywhere without seeing ads for “GTA6.” So, what’s all the hype about?

“The massive delay,” said Gregg Lonkey, owner of Unlimited Video Games in Pinellas Park.

Lonkey, a guest on Thursday’s “Florida Matters Live & Local,” explained Rockstar Games released 10 titles in the franchise from 2001 to “Grand Theft Auto V” in 2013.

And then — nothing until now. That’s 13 years.

“ ‘GTA5’ is older than TikTok,” he said.

The new game is based on the Sunshine State, and Lonkey offers some ideas of what faux Florida “landmarks” players might encounter. They’ll fill a digital map of 60 square miles – double the size of the predecessor.

Lonkey also expresses his concerns that there is no disc with the retail purchase, only a code. It’s an ongoing paradigm shift in gaming, as most buys are now console downloads. Yet many users say it eliminates ownership rights such as reselling, lending and offline access.

“I’m just not a fan of renting things for full price,” Lonkey said.

Also on the program:

Red rovers? The midterm elections tipped the balance of power on Capitol Hill in the Democrats’ favor and flipped many red states blue. In Florida? Not so much. And that’s prompted conservatives in those states to consider a move to the Sunshine State. Will it happen, or is it just a hasty reaction?

Inundated Florida: There have been flood warnings across the state, especially on the Atlantic side. Some have described the ongoing deluge as a “rain bomb.” Why are we getting all this rain, and how long will it last? A meteorologist has some answers.

Runners, hear this: The death of a runner during the New York Marathon was attributed to rhabdomyolysis, where the muscles break down and leak deadly proteins into the bloodstream. Here’s what you should know about the condition and other things that can affect runners.

GUESTS:

