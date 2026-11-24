Thanksgiving is upon us, and traveling is a part of the season for many.

Tampa International Airport, for example, says the next few days will be among its busiest of the year, with this Monday bringing the heaviest passenger load of the holidays.

“It’s organized chaos,” Beau Zimmer, the airport’s communication manager, tells WUSF’s “Florida Matters Live & Local.”

Flying at this time of year can be a headache, but it doesn’t have to be. That's especially true at TPA, which was designed to facilitate the experience with its four airsides and TSA screening areas.

“In a lot of ways, that makes it so much easier,” Zimmer tells host Matthew Peddie. “Certainly, there’s much less walking, but sometimes this cuts down on those wait times at the security checkpoints.”

Zimmer tells listeners what the airport is doing above and beyond to get you in and out — some obvious and some not so much. Plus, when should you worry about weather and things to know before you take off.

Also on this "Florida Matters Live & Local":

Red zone : While a Democratic blue wave washed over the rest of the country during the midterms, Florida reliably remained Republican. And a New York Times columnist says it’s going to stay that way. He joins to show to explain why Democrats shouldn’t spend extra time and money trying to purple the place up.

: While a Democratic blue wave washed over the rest of the country during the midterms, Florida reliably remained Republican. And a New York Times columnist says it’s going to stay that way. He joins to show to explain why Democrats shouldn’t spend extra time and money trying to purple the place up. Building an industry : A lot of us grow up being told that a college degree was the only way to find a job with good pay and benefits. Of course, that’s not necessarily the case — there’s currently a major need for trade workers. Recognizing the shortage, a local construction firm has started a training program to help people get into the field.

: A lot of us grow up being told that a college degree was the only way to find a job with good pay and benefits. Of course, that’s not necessarily the case — there’s currently a major need for trade workers. Recognizing the shortage, a local construction firm has started a training program to help people get into the field. Minding manatees: Winter is a good time to spot them, but it can be tough on the gentle giant sea mammals. When manatees are in trouble, some find a temporary refuge at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. We learn more about rescue and rehab, the biggest threats and what you should do if you see a sick or injured manatee in the wild.

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