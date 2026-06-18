Questions about how Florida state government works? We walk you through the process

Since the rise of the internet, the influx of information has made it both easier and more difficult to find exactly what you need. And now, with artificial intelligence, it can be even harder to discern what's real and what isn't.

In 1817, Thomas Jefferson wrote in a letter there were important truths: "That knowledge is power, that knowledge is safety, and that knowledge is happiness."

Your Florida is here to provide that knowledge. Whether it's how to contact your state representative or asking if what's happened in government is legal.

Here's your one-stop shop for all things Florida. Want a question answered but you don't see it here? Reach out to us here.

Civics 101

Some videos breaking down how to contact state lawmakers, track a bill, file a public records request, and more.

How to contact your state senator

How to contact your state representative

How to track a bill

How much do state lawmakers get paid?

What does the state CFO do?

What is the role of the lieutenant governor?

How to make a public records request

You Asked, We Answered

The title says it all. Here are questions that you have reached out with and Your Florida answered. If you have a question now, let us know by filling out our online form.

How does the state's legislative calendar work?

How can Floridians have more say in the legislative process?

How many legislators are voting for bills they know will hurt Floridians, but fear party leadership?

What's happened with the state's Sunshine Law?

Important info for Floridians

While it's not directly connected to state government, it is important to know how to spot things online that may be untrue. Your Florida talked with an expert about how to combat misinformation online.

Want to join the conversation or share your story? Email Meghan at bowman4@wusf.org.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here .

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.