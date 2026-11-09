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Eighteen people apply to be appointed the next Tampa City Council member

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published November 9, 2026 at 4:48 PM EST
Tampa City Council, acting as the Community Redevelopment Agency
City of Tampa Television
Tampa City Council, earlier this year. Councilman Luis Viera, seated third from the right, resigned to run for state Senate.

The person selected would have a crucial vote in determining whether the city will keep its commitment to help pay for a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Eighteen people have applied to become the next member of the Tampa City Council.

The person selected by board members will only serve until April 30.

That's because they'll take the remainder of the term of Luis Viera, who resigned to run for state Senate.

Viera, a Democrat, defeated Lisette Bonano, a Republican, with 66% of the vote. District 7 includes New Tampa, Forest Hills, Terrace Park and the University of South Florida area.

An "unofficial list" was released Monday. City staff will vet the candidates by Tuesday to make sure they meet the qualifications to serve.

The appointment is considered vital because there is currently a 3 - 3 split among council members on paying for a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays. Viera was a reliable "yes" vote, and his resignation has upended that balance.

The unofficial candidates are:

  • Erik Edward Morris
  • Clifford Maurice Allen
  • James P. Davison
  • Robin Lockett
  • Kamolika Batabyal
  • Candice Monique Cowen
  • Alan M. Cohn
  • Joseph Silisavage
  • Vickie Schandera
  • Belinda Gail Quarterman Noah
  • Nasrin Aldawoodi
  • Patricia Altagracia Alonzo
  • Darnell Eason
  • Morris Lopez III
  • Eyad John Gheith
  • John M. Kelly
  • Gene Siudut
  • Jessica Parks

Alonzo, Cohn and Lopez have already filed to run for District 7 when the election is held on March 2. A runoff — needed if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote — would be held on April 27. The winner takes office in May.
Tags
Politics Tampa City Council
Steve Newborn
I cover Florida’s unending series of issues with the environment and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
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