Eighteen people apply to be appointed the next Tampa City Council member

Eighteen people have applied to become the next member of the Tampa City Council.

The person selected by board members will only serve until April 30.

That's because they'll take the remainder of the term of Luis Viera, who resigned to run for state Senate.

Viera, a Democrat, defeated Lisette Bonano, a Republican, with 66% of the vote. District 7 includes New Tampa, Forest Hills, Terrace Park and the University of South Florida area.

An "unofficial list" was released Monday. City staff will vet the candidates by Tuesday to make sure they meet the qualifications to serve.

The appointment is considered vital because there is currently a 3 - 3 split among council members on paying for a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays. Viera was a reliable "yes" vote, and his resignation has upended that balance.

The unofficial candidates are:



Erik Edward Morris



Clifford Maurice Allen



James P. Davison



Robin Lockett



Kamolika Batabyal



Candice Monique Cowen



Alan M. Cohn



Joseph Silisavage



Vickie Schandera



Belinda Gail Quarterman Noah



Nasrin Aldawoodi



Patricia Altagracia Alonzo



Darnell Eason



Morris Lopez III



Eyad John Gheith



John M. Kelly



Gene Siudut



Jessica Parks

Alonzo, Cohn and Lopez have already filed to run for District 7 when the election is held on March 2. A runoff — needed if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote — would be held on April 27. The winner takes office in May.