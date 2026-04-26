Bucs load up on defense in NFL draft's later rounds with Trotter, Scott

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued adding defensive pieces after selecting explosive edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday.

Four of the Bucs' seven draft picks are defensive players.

On Friday, Tampa Bay added second-round pick Josiah Trotter, a Missouri linebacker and the son of former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr.

In the third round, the Bucs chose Ted Hurst of Georgia State, who joins a highly regarded group of receivers hoping to pick up numbers lost after Mike Evans signed with San Francisco.

ALSO READ: Bucs draft Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. in first round, hoping to bolster pass rush

On Saturday, the Bucs took Bain’s Miami Hurricanes teammate, defensive back Keionte Scott, in the fourth round.

In the fifth round, Tampa Bay chose Clemson defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart, a product of Bradenton’s IMG Academy, and Notre Dame guard Billy Schrauth. The team wrapped up its selections with LSU tight end Bauer Sharp in the sixth round.

Trotter’s family football legacy

Trotter, also the younger brother of 2024 Eagles draft pick Jeremiah Jr., will have an opportunity to fill an opening created by linebacker Lavonte David's retirement.

“Josiah, he's just been groomed to play football his whole life growing up with his dad and his brother getting drafted a few years ago,” Bucs vice president of player personnel Mike Biehl said.

The lack of a consistent pass rush undermined Tampa Bay's bid for a fifth straight NFC South title last season. That’s where Bain is expected to make an immediate difference after surprisingly dropping to Tampa Bay.

“He plays with a mentality — a no-losing mentality — at all times,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “He fights and plays with the right kind of attitude and mentality that we're trying to bring to this team.”

ALSO READ: Buccaneers' top priority is a premier pass rusher going into the NFL draft

The selection of Bain, who remained a top prospect despite published reports linking him to a 2024 traffic collision that resulted in the death of a passenger, addressed the team's biggest off-season need.

Bowles called to the decision take him No. 15 overall a “no-brainer.”

“It's beneficial that we addressed it with him," Bowles said. “There's a bunch of edge rushers in this draft. Not many can play like he plays, and play with the attitude he plays with, and the heavy hands he plays with, and fits the scheme that we play with, as well as the people he's going to be working with.”

Trotter. Scott, Capehart a part of revamp

In addition to losing David, who retired after 14 seasons – all with Tampa Bay – the Bucs parted ways with starting cornerback Jamel Dean and linebacker Haason Reddick, who became free agents.

General manager Jason Licht began revamping the defense by signing pass rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad and veteran linebackers Alex Anzalone and Christian Rozeboom in free agency.

Trotter played at Missouri in 2025 after spending two years at West Virginia.

“I'm never going to compare anybody to Lavonte David, first of all, but he has those qualities, though, as far as the potential to have an impact on our defense and in the locker room as a whole,” vice president of player personnel Mike Biehl said.

Trotter lived in Tampa as a toddler in 2007, when his father signed a one-year deal with the Bucs to add depth at middle linebacker.

Biehl said the speedy Scott would be able to fill multiple roles in the secondary, “wherever and whenever we need him.”That could be at nickel, safety or even outside corner, he said.

Scott told reporters he was excited to rejoin his Miami teammate, who phoned Scott from Tampa after the Bucs called his name.

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“It's just fun to be around somebody that plays the game the way Rueben does,” Scott said during a video news conference.

“I try to pride myself as an old-school cat. … Flying around, not being afraid to stick my nose in anything and playing fast. I feel like that attribute kind of helps the defense.”

The Bucs were impressed by Capehart’s size at 6-5 and 313 pounds and his 4.85-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Coaches see him as a run-stopper with some upside as a pass rusher.

“My mentality that I bring on the field is violent. You know what I'm saying?” Capehart said during a video conference. “My mentality is to go through somebody pushing another grown man against their will.

Evans-like big target added to receiver room

In addition to David, the Bucs are looking to fill major shoes with the loss of Evans, a 10-time 1,000-yard receiver and the franchise's receiving, touchdowns and scoring leader.

Hurst, at 6-4 and 210 pounds, isn’t expected to be another Evans, but coaches are hoping he can provide a similar big target for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“We're never going to try and replace Mike, but you do try to replace size and speed, which Mike had, and we think Ted has that, too,” Biehl said.

Hurst ran a 4.42-second 40 at the combine and is coming off a 1,004-yard season at Georgia State. He joins a strong receiving group the includes Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan and Tez Johnson.

“Mike Evans is a great player, great leader.” Hurst said. He definitely brought some game to that organization and just having that opportunity … as a guy who can potentially come in and make those same plays, man, I don't take that for granted at all.”

After the draft, NFL teams began signing undrafted free agents. As of Saturday night, the Bucs reportedly added:

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, Georgia Tech receiver Eric Rivers, Army receiver Noah Short, Arizona defensive lineman Deshawn McKnight and cornerback Ayden Garnes, LSU edge rusher Jack Pyburn, Kentucky punter Aidan Laros, Rutgers tight end Kenny Fletcher, Nebraska linebacker Javin Wright, North Carolina State linebacker Caden Fordham, and Fresno State long snapper Wesley Brown.

Daniels will get a chance to compete with Conner Bazelak for third-string QB position.

Bucs 2026 draft class

Round Overall Pos. Player College 1 15 OLB Rueben Bain Jr. Miami 2 46 LB Josiah Trotter Missouri 3 84 WR Ted Hurst Georgia State 4 116 DB Keionte Scott Miami 5 155 DT DeMonte Capehart Clemson 5 160 G Billy Schrauth Notre Dame 6 185 TE Bauer Sharp LSU

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.