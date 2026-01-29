What to expect from the weather for Gasparilla and the outdoor Lightning game this weekend

All week, Winter Storm Fern has been freezing and dumping snow on states across the country, affecting 34 states and more than 200 million people.

Northern states are seeing several inches of snow, while states in the South — including Texas and Mississippi — have gotten more than a half inch of ice.

Central and South Florida has remained mostly untouched outside of 30-degree weather and high winds.

That’ll could all change starting this weekend.

Megan Borowski, senior meteorologist at Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, joined host Matthew Peddie Thursday on "Florida Matters Live & Local" to talk about what Floridians, especially those joining in outdoor festivities, can expect.

She said another nor'easter is expected to develop and mainly impact the Carolinas, but there has been chatter, especially on social media, about the potential for flurries along the Gulf Coast.

“That likely will not happen, but it is in the realm of possibility. The bigger thing with this system that's approaching is going to be the cold that arrives behind it overnight Saturday into Sunday,” Borowski said.

She said if flurries do occur, they’ll likely be closer to Citrus, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

“It's more likely that you'll just see a light drizzle coming in off the Gulf. But there is that low chance, 10 to 20%, that you might see a flake or two.”

From arrrrrrr! to brrrrrrr!

Saturday, Jan. 31, marks Gasparilla’s pinnacle event, the Gasparilla Pirate Fest, which includes the pirate invasion and parade.

Jose Gasparilla plans to sail into the basin with hundreds of vessels and pirates of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, but the Tampa Police Marine Unit is urging caution to boaters.

Christopher Audet, master patrol officer, said the wind is going to be gusting anywhere between 20 to 30 miles an hour.

“Anchoring over here in the basin is going to be incredibly difficult that day, especially for inexperienced boaters," Audet said. "We encourage inexperienced boaters and or first-time boaters … this is probably not the Gasparilla to come via water due to the fact that those sort of factors and the amount of vessels that will be in the basin that day is going to be incredibly difficult and will pose a safety risk.”

Borowski echoed his concern and pointed out the National Weather Service is debating issuing a gale watch that day.

“I would suggest maybe avoiding being on the water.," Borowski said. "I know you want to be out there. It's a once-a-year event, but safety first here.”

She said temperatures dropping will likely only make it into the 50s on Saturday afternoon, and are expected to drop into the 30s in downtown Tampa overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, with wind chills in the 20s or even into the teens.

Cold as H-E-double hockey sticks at RayJay

On Sunday, Feb. 1, the Tampa Bay Lightning are playing against the Boston Bruins in Florida’s second-only outdoor hockey rink, which was erected at Raymond James Stadium underneath a climate-controlled tent.

The tent, which will be taken down right before the puck drops, is intended to help keep the ice from melting and protect it from the state’s humidity, which can form frost that makes it difficult for pucks to slide and players to skate.

But that’s probably not going to be a concern on Sunday after all, Borowski said. It’s not expected to get above 40-something degrees, with 20-mile-per-hour wind gusts.

“That’s going to help keep our feels-like temperature a little bit lower," Borowski said. "So a very, very blustery weekend, well below average temperatures this weekend … So bundle up is my best suggestion for you if you do plan on being outside, either for Gasparilla on Saturday or for any other festivities on Sunday.”

This story was compiled from interviews conducted by Matthew Peddie for "Florida Matters Live & Local." You can listen to the full episode here

