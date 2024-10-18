These Florida schools received meat or poultry items in massive listeria recall
The ready-to-eat meals, processed at an Oklahoma plant operated by BrucePac, went out to more than 200 schools, including nine in Florida.
A nationwide recall of meat and poultry products potentially contaminated with listeria bacteria has expanded to nearly 12 million pounds.
The ready-to-eat meals were distributed to about 200 schools, including nine in Florida, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture:
- Brighter Days-Young Achievers, St. Petersburg
- Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School, Shady Hills
- Children’s Day Academy Preschool, Winter Haven
- Children of The Future, Belle Glade
- Just For Kids, Cocoa
- Just For Kids Palm Bay, Palm Bay
- St. Andrew Catholic School, Orlando
- St. James the Fisherman Episcopal Church, Islamorada
- Astatula Christian School, Astatula (Lake County)
The meat used in those products was processed at an Oklahoma plant operated by BrucePac.
The recalled foods can be identified by establishment numbers “51205 or P-51205” inside or under the USDA mark of inspection.
No illnesses linked to the recall have been confirmed.
The products were not part of USDA’s National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs, the agency said.
Click here for the full list of schools.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Copyright 2024 Health News Florida