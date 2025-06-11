DeSantis reappoints Hosseini, Ridley to University of Florida Board of Trustees

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has reappointed Mori Hosseini and Fred Ridley to the University of Florida Board of Trustees.

The announcement follows recent comments from Hosseini suggesting the university would continue with or without him. Despite the remark, he expressed strong support for UF presidential candidate Santa Ono during the selection process.

"The bottom line is that Dr. Ono is globally recognized as one of the most respected leaders in higher education, and we are lucky to have him," Hosseini said during a public endorsement.

Hosseini has served on the board since 2016 and has held the role of chair since 2018. Ridley, a prominent attorney and former U.S. Amateur golf champion, also brings longstanding experience to the board.

Both appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

