Glades superintendent to represent county, state and rural Florida on the national stage

Dr. Alice Barfield, Glades County's superintendent of schools, is one of three finalists for the National Superintendent of the Year award.

"I don't even have the words for it. I'm trying to try to soak it all in and just enjoy the moment, you know, the high today," she said.

For decades Barfield worked in Lee County public schools, a considerably larger school district where she earned the reputation as turn-around leader: A go-to person to improve student achievement at struggling schools.

In 2020 she said it was time to come home to Glades County, where she grew up. For six generations, Barfield's family has worked the land in a small agricultural community, rife with unemployment and poverty.

Barfield was elected superintendent of schools by the voters. She gladly accepted the challenge and the significant pay cut it would mean to come home.

"Glades County is where I was raised, and I knew that I wanted to give back to the community that gave and helped create who I was," Barfield said.

The reputation she acquired in Lee proved true in Glades.

In 2020, the Glades' schools ranked 61st in the state's 67 school districts. Today it is 24th

Recently the once failing district earned its second A-ranking by the state becoming the very first school district in the Florida Heartland to earn back-to-back A's.

"Being recognized on a national stage simply reinforces what we've always believed that success should never be determined by the child's zip code," she said.

Barfield said the award goes out to many.

"While my name may be the one on the nomination, this recognition truly belongs to the students, the teachers, the staff, my school board, the parents of this community, and all of Glades County," she said.

The 2026 National Superintendent of the Year will be announced during the National Association of School Superintendents' Annual Awards Ceremony in October 2026 in Oceanside, California.

As one of only three finalists, Barfield will represent Glades County School District, the State of Florida, and rural public education on the national stage.

"I will continue to fight every day to ensure that every child, regardless of where they call home, has access to the education they deserve," Barfield said.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Copyright 2026 WGCU