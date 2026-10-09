Hillsborough School Board suggests voters say no to making superintendent an elected position

House Bill 4027, which became law on July 1, 2026, could require Hillsborough County to elect a Superintendent of Schools, rather than having them be appointed by the school board. It would start in the 2028 election.

However, Hillsborough County voters have to decide on Nov. 3 whether or not they want the law to take effect.

This legislation faces pushback from board members, who feel electing an official to the school system could over-politicize it. Nadia Combs, the Vice Chair and District 1 Representative for Hillsborough County Public Schools, said at Tuesday's meeting there needs to be separation between partisan politics and education.

“We have to keep politics out of schools,” Combs said

Combs has stayed firm in vocalizing her opposition to this bill, citing how, when an elected official assumes their role, they have it automatically for the next four years unless the governor steps in. Whereas, when an appointed official assumes office, the board can more closely monitor the superintendent and make changes when necessary.

“We want someone who has the qualifications, the background, the experience. And if we feel that that individual is not doing their job, then we're able to fire and then hire someone new,” she said.

District 4 Board member Patricia Rendon referenced the J. Crockett Farnell scandal in 1966 as an example of why the county should not adopt this legislation. Farnell was a five-time elected Hillsborough County school superintendent. He got caught embezzling money from the school district, though a conviction was later reversed and dismissed on appeal. The case caused voters to shift to an appointed superintendent.

“It was Mr.Farrell that used funds inappropriately, used maintenance staff to fix things at his home and take care of his lawn and many, many other things. And there was absolutely nothing the board could do to stop any of it,” Rendon said. The people did not understand what was happening, but the board did, and the board understood. But the board had absolutely no power to take control of that”

This week’s discussion ended with a vote among all seven members of the school board opposing House Bill 4027 and encouraging voters to do the same on November 3.

“Winning the confidence of voters is meaningful, but campaigning for an office and managing one of America's largest school districts-that's a very different skill set altogether,” District 2 board member Stacy Hahn said.

