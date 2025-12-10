Broward Health adds Oscar Health to coverage options as ACA deadline nears

Oscar Health said Wednesday it will cover services from Broward Health providers and facilities, giving South Florida patients affected by ongoing disruptions with Florida Blue another health insurance option with the Obamacare enrollment deadline days away.

A new agreement between the insurer and health system will include access to primary, specialty and emergency care, as well as behavioral health and other services beginning Jan. 1.

New York-based Oscar Health is one of the larger carriers available through the Affordable Care Act marketplace in Florida, making the timing of the announcement critical for those seeking uninterrupted access to in-network coverage.

“We’re excited to become an in-network provider for Oscar Health,” Alisa Bert, Broward Health’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, said in a news release. “Together, we are ensuring that patients and families have more choice, stability and confidence when accessing health care services close to home.”

The Oscar-Broward partnership underscores the ongoing complexities of hospital-insurer negotiations in South Florida.

In September, the contract ended between Broward Health and insurer Florida Blue, after months of negotiations on a new deal. The impasse left more than 17,000 Florida Blue customers out of network for nonemergency services.

A similar Florida Blue contract dispute with Memorial Healthcare System affected roughly 31,000 members, and Cleveland Clinic Florida has warned patients that its Florida Blue contract could lapse in 2026 if no new agreement is reached.

Broward Health sought fair reimbursement comparable to other South Florida providers, while Florida Blue argued requested increases would significantly raise premiums.

After their respective splits with Florida Blue, Broward Health and Memorial launched 22 Health, a joint venture offering ACA marketplace coverage to Broward residents.

Consumers are encouraged to review available options carefully and confirm which providers are in-network. Families and individuals must enroll in an ACA plan by Monday for coverage beginning Jan. 1, or by Jan. 15 for coverage starting Feb. 1.