Budget flyers feel turbulence, USF fire aftermath, exploring otter space with kids

If you booked a flight in the last couple of months, you likely felt a few amps of sticker shock. As we know, fuel prices are flying, bumping up airfares. And now comes the sudden shuttering of Spirit airlines. If you’re flying this summer, what can you do to stay on budget?

Also on tap, the dean of USF’s College of Marine Science updates us on Saturday’s devastating structure fire.

USF St. Pete fire fallout

(0:00) Fire sparked by a suspected lightning strike destroyed much of the Marine Science Laboratory on Saturday. The loss has disrupted research programs and displaced staff and students who relied on the facility. The college dean explains what was salvaged, what wasn’t and what’s next.

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Thomas K. Frazer, dean of the USF College of Marine Science

Now arriving: Higher airfares

(11:43) Spirit Airlines is out of the skies after 34 years, leaving budget travelers scrambling and feeling the squeeze on affordable airfares. Experts say the loss could reshape competition in the airline industry. What’s the reaction at Tampa International? What’s next for the industry?

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Gabriella Paul, WUSF reporter

Mike Miller, aviation consultant

Blaise Waguespack, professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Her life’s second chapter

(35:44) Retirement in Florida took an unexpected turn for Linda Hansen, who found inspiration in an otter at a Largo retention pond. That moment sparked her children’s book “Otto the Otter: A Big Surprise.” She joins us to talk about her inspirations, self-publishing and a new memoir.

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