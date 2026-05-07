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Florida Matters Live & Local

Budget flyers feel turbulence, USF fire aftermath, exploring otter space with kids

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published May 7, 2026 at 1:59 PM EDT
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airplane in sky photographed surrounded by the tops of palm trees and the sunburst shining on right side of the frame
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP

If you booked a flight in the last couple of months, you likely felt a few amps of sticker shock. As we know, fuel prices are flying, bumping up airfares. And now comes the sudden shuttering of Spirit airlines. If you’re flying this summer, what can you do to stay on budget?

Also on tap, the dean of USF’s College of Marine Science updates us on Saturday’s devastating structure fire.

USF St. Pete fire fallout

(0:00) Fire sparked by a suspected lightning strike destroyed much of the Marine Science Laboratory on Saturday. The loss has disrupted research programs and displaced staff and students who relied on the facility. The college dean explains what was salvaged, what wasn’t and what’s next.

GUEST:

  • Thomas K. Frazer, dean of the USF College of Marine Science

Now arriving: Higher airfares

(11:43) Spirit Airlines is out of the skies after 34 years, leaving budget travelers scrambling and feeling the squeeze on affordable airfares. Experts say the loss could reshape competition in the airline industry. What’s the reaction at Tampa International? What’s next for the industry?

GUESTS:

  • Gabriella Paul, WUSF reporter
  • Mike Miller, aviation consultant
  • Blaise Waguespack, professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Her life’s second chapter

(35:44) Retirement in Florida took an unexpected turn for Linda Hansen, who found inspiration in an otter at a Largo retention pond. That moment sparked her children’s book “Otto the Otter: A Big Surprise.” She joins us to talk about her inspirations, self-publishing and a new memoir.

GUEST:

  • Linda Hansen, children’s author

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalAir TravelairfaresSpirit AirlinesAirlinesAirportsBooksAuthorsUSFUSF St. PetersburgFireUSF College of Marine Science
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters