Speaking up for homeless, Juneteenth arts, buzz words on skeeters, Kiwi’s big adventure

Recently, a woman sleeping in an alley was struck by a garbage truck and killed. The tragedy has raised the ire of homeless advocates against the state’s ban on public camping. Is the law necessary or simply driving our most vulnerable into dark, dangerous places?

Then, we talk about the role of the arts in commemorating Juneteenth. And, summer mosquito season is near — with our blood on the menu.

Tragedy renews homeless debate

(0:00) The recent death of a woman killed by a St. Petersburg garbage truck has renewed the debate over homelessness and Florida’s public camping ban. Advocates for the unhoused say the case underscores concerns that enforcement without enough shelter beds can increase risks for people living outside.

GUESTS:



Jackie Azis, Southern Poverty Law Center

Jesse Rabinowitz, National Homeless Law Center

'A melting pot experience’

(12:02) As Juneteenth approaches, the Straz Center is hosting its annual commemoration in Tampa. The Arts Legacy Remix showcases the region’s cultural diversity and preserves musical traditions through performance. We learn the origins and meaning of the celebration and get a preview of the event.

GUEST:



Frederick Johnson, visual artist, musician and artist in residence at the Straz Center

Beware of these June bugs

(21:02) Mosquito control officials say summer rains will accelerate populations, raising concerns about disease transmission and prevention efforts. At the same time, researchers are evaluating a proposal to release sterilized mosquitoes for population control alongside traditional spraying. Experts say management will hinge on balancing innovation, public trust and stable local funding.

GUESTS:



Adriane Rogers, Pasco County Mosquito Control District

Chris Meindl, USF geography professor

Looking past Flori-duh

(36:08) New Zealand’s ambassador to the U.S. says diplomats need to get beyond stereotypes and see conditions on the ground. So, he’s been on a fact-finding tour that recently took him to the Tampa Bay area for a clearer view of Florida’s economy and culture. He says maintaining affordability and access for American consumers is key to the countries’ relationship.

GUEST:

