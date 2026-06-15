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Florida Matters Live & Local

Speaking up for homeless, Juneteenth arts, buzz words on skeeters, Kiwi’s big adventure

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy WaltersClaire Macchiarola
Published June 15, 2026 at 1:33 PM EDT
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Under Florida law, counties and cities cannot permit unhoused individuals to camp or sleep outdoors. Residents, local business owners and the state attorney general can sue any municipality or county that does not comply.
AP
Under Florida law, counties and cities cannot permit unhoused individuals to camp or sleep outdoors. Residents, local business owners and the state attorney general can sue any municipality or county that does not comply.

Recently, a woman sleeping in an alley was struck by a garbage truck and killed. The tragedy has raised the ire of homeless advocates against the state’s ban on public camping. Is the law necessary or simply driving our most vulnerable into dark, dangerous places?

Then, we talk about the role of the arts in commemorating Juneteenth. And, summer mosquito season is near — with our blood on the menu.

Tragedy renews homeless debate

(0:00) The recent death of a woman killed by a St. Petersburg garbage truck has renewed the debate over homelessness and Florida’s public camping ban. Advocates for the unhoused say the case underscores concerns that enforcement without enough shelter beds can increase risks for people living outside.

GUESTS:

  • Jackie Azis, Southern Poverty Law Center
  • Jesse Rabinowitz, National Homeless Law Center

'A melting pot experience’

(12:02) As Juneteenth approaches, the Straz Center is hosting its annual commemoration in Tampa. The Arts Legacy Remix showcases the region’s cultural diversity and preserves musical traditions through performance. We learn the origins and meaning of the celebration and get a preview of the event.

GUEST:

  • Frederick Johnson, visual artist, musician and artist in residence at the Straz Center

Beware of these June bugs

(21:02) Mosquito control officials say summer rains will accelerate populations, raising concerns about disease transmission and prevention efforts. At the same time, researchers are evaluating a proposal to release sterilized mosquitoes for population control alongside traditional spraying. Experts say management will hinge on balancing innovation, public trust and stable local funding.

GUESTS:

  • Adriane Rogers, Pasco County Mosquito Control District
  • Chris Meindl, USF geography professor

Looking past Flori-duh

(36:08) New Zealand’s ambassador to the U.S. says diplomats need to get beyond stereotypes and see conditions on the ground. So, he’s been on a fact-finding tour that recently took him to the Tampa Bay area for a clearer view of Florida’s economy and culture. He says maintaining affordability and access for American consumers is key to the countries’ relationship.

GUEST:

  • Chris Seed, New Zealand ambassador to the U.S.

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalJuneteenthHomelessnessMosquitoesMosquito ControlNew Zealand
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola