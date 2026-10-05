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Florida Matters Live & Local

Trop site's future awaits winner of St. Petersburg's mayoral race, and Brightline’s bankruptcy

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach Sherman
Published October 5, 2026 at 1:59 PM EDT
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Aerial view of Tropicana Field
Tampa Bay Rays
/
Courtesy

In a few weeks, St. Petersburg will decide whether to keep Mayor Ken Welch in office or replace him with former Gov. Charlie Crist. Among the challenges of the next term: the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site after the Tampa Bay Rays jump to Tampa.

How will the departure affect the city? What impact will it have on tourism and business? And how will the transformation of what is known as the Historic Gas Plant District shape the city’s future?

Then, Brightline’s massive debt has many wondering about the future of rail in Florida. And sports fans get a chance to reflect on a busy weekend in Tampa Bay.

Mayor and the Trop site

(0:00) Crist has selected a development plan for the 86-acre site. Crist says he’ll consider it, but don’t be surprised if he starts from scratch. (The former governor has also said he wants to convince the Rays to stay in town.) We look at the competing visions, affordable housing, public amenities and how much control residents should have.

GUESTS:

  • Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix senior reporter
  • Ali Palmer, Tallahassee land-use planner

Brightline’s finances

(24:51) The trains are still running, but the company faces $5.5 billion of debt and a major financial restructuring in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. How did this private passenger rail company get here? Will bankruptcy affect plans for expanding service to Tampa?

GUEST:

  • Danny Rivero, WLRN investigative reporter

Champa Bay weekend

(35:32) It was a busy few days for Tampa Bay sports, with the Rays taking a 1-0 lead over the Yankees in their playoff series, the Lightning splitting their season’s first two games and the Bucs falling to a disappointing 0-4. And what happened to the Florida Gators? Here’s an overview of the developments.

GUEST:

  • Sky Lebron, WUSF anchor, host of “The Bay Blend” podcast

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local St. Petersburg Mayoral RaceCharlie CristKen WelchTropicana FieldHistoric Gas Plant DistrictTampa Bay RaysBrightlineChapter 11Major League BaseballMajor League Baseball playoffsTampa Bay LightningTampa Bay BuccaneersUSF Football
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman