Trop site's future awaits winner of St. Petersburg's mayoral race, and Brightline’s bankruptcy

In a few weeks, St. Petersburg will decide whether to keep Mayor Ken Welch in office or replace him with former Gov. Charlie Crist. Among the challenges of the next term: the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site after the Tampa Bay Rays jump to Tampa.

How will the departure affect the city? What impact will it have on tourism and business? And how will the transformation of what is known as the Historic Gas Plant District shape the city’s future?

Then, Brightline’s massive debt has many wondering about the future of rail in Florida. And sports fans get a chance to reflect on a busy weekend in Tampa Bay.

Mayor and the Trop site

(0:00) Crist has selected a development plan for the 86-acre site. Crist says he’ll consider it, but don’t be surprised if he starts from scratch. (The former governor has also said he wants to convince the Rays to stay in town.) We look at the competing visions, affordable housing, public amenities and how much control residents should have.

GUESTS:



Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix senior reporter

Ali Palmer, Tallahassee land-use planner

Brightline’s finances

(24:51) The trains are still running, but the company faces $5.5 billion of debt and a major financial restructuring in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. How did this private passenger rail company get here? Will bankruptcy affect plans for expanding service to Tampa?

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Danny Rivero, WLRN investigative reporter

Champa Bay weekend

(35:32) It was a busy few days for Tampa Bay sports, with the Rays taking a 1-0 lead over the Yankees in their playoff series, the Lightning splitting their season’s first two games and the Bucs falling to a disappointing 0-4. And what happened to the Florida Gators? Here’s an overview of the developments.

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